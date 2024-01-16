Embedded SW Architect Training and Simulation
To meet todays needs and future expansion, we are now looking for an experienced embedded software engineer to be part of the development of our next generation simulator system.
Your role
We are looking for a person with at least a couple of years of experience of embedded software development. You will be part of a SW development team working with our simulator platform.
Your main focus will be design and implementation of embedded software and you will participate in several steps of the software development process, from feasibility studies to participating in integration and verification activities at customer sites. Both customer contacts and trips to customers occur.
We work with both COTS and in-house developed SW and HW components which places demands on the ability to integrate such components to a working system. In addition to SW development tasks, we expect that you will also want to contribute with improvements to our ways of working.
You will collaborate with experienced engineers and professionals in an environment that fosters career development and personal growth. You will work closely with Software, Application and Test engineers.
Training and Simulation is part of the Business Area Dynamics based in Huskvarna.
Your profile
To thrive in this role you are proactive and take full responsibility for allocated tasks. You are a proactive, outgoing person and not reluctant to seek answers within the organization and are used to efficiently collaborate with team members.
Required skills:
* Experience of developing architectures for embedded SW
* Able to describe architectures in text and diagrams
* Able to communicate architecture principles
* Bachelor or Masters degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar
* Experience as an embedded SW developer (C/C++)
* Support developers developing designs in accordance with the decided architecture
* Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Understanding of SW driven HW requirements
* Understanding of real-time system
Desired skills:
* Knowledge of UML
* Experience of Requirement Management Tools
* 3 years' experience or more as an embedded SW developer (C/C++)
* Requirement analysis and writing SW requirements
* Knowledge of Configuration Management
We put a lot of emphasis on who you are as a person and how we think that you would fit, perform and thrive in our organization. We will look for strengths within result focus, teamwork, communication skills and personal leadership.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
