Embedded Software Engineer

Adavo AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2026-03-26


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Assignment Description
An international organization is seeking an Embedded Software Engineer to develop and maintain software solutions for both internal and external applications. This role is ideal for someone who enjoys working close to hardware, optimizing performance, and building robust systems that operate under strict resource constraints.
The assignment is a consulting engagement where you will be employed by Zcelero AB and work on-site with one of Zcelero's clients in Malmö.
You will be working with BLE modules and modern radio communication technologies, contributing to the development of firmware that is both high-performing and energy-efficient. The role involves troubleshooting real-time systems with limited visibility and requires a strong analytical mindset and hands-on debugging skills.
You will collaborate closely with engineers and stakeholders across the organization, contributing to system design, development workflows, and continuous improvements in tooling and infrastructure.
Key Responsibilities

Develop and maintain BLE modules used by other developers

Work with modern radio communication technologies

Design firmware optimized for performance and ultra-low power consumption

Troubleshoot real-time systems using development boards and lab equipment

Build and maintain complex build, test, and validation environments

Collaborate with stakeholders across teams

Deliver software solutions at a global scale

Produce clear documentation and use development tools effectively

Requirements (Must-have)

Expert-level proficiency in C

Strong experience with C++ or other system-level programming languages (RTOS and/or bare-metal)

Solid understanding of Bluetooth technologies (BT/Thread, BLE/GATT), including stack implementation

Experience developing software for ultra-low power systems

Strong knowledge of memory management and performance optimization in embedded systems

Experience debugging using wireless sniffers and protocol analyzers

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills

A holistic, full-stack mindset

Nice to Have

Experience with Swift or Objective-C

Knowledge of cryptography and security in embedded systems

Experience with build systems and scripting (Make, CMake, Python)

Strong collaboration and teamwork skills

We look forward to receiving your application!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7465132-1914205".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Adavo AB (org.nr 559432-2215), https://adavoab.teamtailor.com
Skeppsbron 1 (visa karta)
211 20  MALMÖ

Jobbnummer
9820419

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