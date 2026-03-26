Embedded Software Engineer
Adavo AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-03-26
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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, Växjö
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Assignment Description
An international organization is seeking an Embedded Software Engineer to develop and maintain software solutions for both internal and external applications. This role is ideal for someone who enjoys working close to hardware, optimizing performance, and building robust systems that operate under strict resource constraints.
The assignment is a consulting engagement where you will be employed by Zcelero AB and work on-site with one of Zcelero's clients in Malmö.
You will be working with BLE modules and modern radio communication technologies, contributing to the development of firmware that is both high-performing and energy-efficient. The role involves troubleshooting real-time systems with limited visibility and requires a strong analytical mindset and hands-on debugging skills.
You will collaborate closely with engineers and stakeholders across the organization, contributing to system design, development workflows, and continuous improvements in tooling and infrastructure.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain BLE modules used by other developers
Work with modern radio communication technologies
Design firmware optimized for performance and ultra-low power consumption
Troubleshoot real-time systems using development boards and lab equipment
Build and maintain complex build, test, and validation environments
Collaborate with stakeholders across teams
Deliver software solutions at a global scale
Produce clear documentation and use development tools effectively
Requirements (Must-have)
Expert-level proficiency in C
Strong experience with C++ or other system-level programming languages (RTOS and/or bare-metal)
Solid understanding of Bluetooth technologies (BT/Thread, BLE/GATT), including stack implementation
Experience developing software for ultra-low power systems
Strong knowledge of memory management and performance optimization in embedded systems
Experience debugging using wireless sniffers and protocol analyzers
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills
A holistic, full-stack mindset
Nice to Have
Experience with Swift or Objective-C
Knowledge of cryptography and security in embedded systems
Experience with build systems and scripting (Make, CMake, Python)
Strong collaboration and teamwork skills
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7465132-1914205". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adavo AB
(org.nr 559432-2215), https://adavoab.teamtailor.com
Skeppsbron 1 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9820419