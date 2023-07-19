Embedded Software Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-07-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology Powertrain, we are currently looking for a Software Engineer to join our fantastic team working with Propulsion System.
What do we do?
We are Software Product Development area, a dynamic section providing world-class solutions for Propulsion Systems and delivering customer values for Volvo business units such as trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine applications.
Software Platform is one of the main development areas within Volvo Group supporting all different transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow like H2, Fuel Cells, alternative fuels and so on. Sounds interesting?
We want you to join us! Apply here!
What will you do?
As a Software engineer you will be a part of a highly motivated and collaborative team that develops embedded software. You will develop software in C Code, create scripts in Python, perform unit test and sometimes on vehicles or engines in order to meet system requirements for on-going and future projects. Software solutions are developed in close collaboration with different teams and experts from various parts of the Volvo Powertrain organization.
Curious? Want to join the team?
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us. Send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you and don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions! Gilberto Hishida, Manager Platform Control SW, gilberto.hishida@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from earliest week 34. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application! Apply here! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7974863