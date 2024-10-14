Embedded Software Application Engineer Specialist
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
End User Function (EUF) Owner/System Provider - Passive Safety
Cab Engineering is responsible for developing advanced new cabs for our future Volvo Heavy Duty trucks.
Our team's responsibility covers End User Functionality for Passive Safety, Visibility and Comfort related functionality globally. We are continuously adapting our current products to different market demands, and you will be working in a tight team that is cooperating with the different sites globally.
This role offers the chance to work in an environment that is both challenging and rewarding. We foster a supportive and collaborative work culture, with the aim of building a positive team spirit.
The End User Function Owner/System Provider role enables global responsibility of end user functionality and offering across brands and products in terms of user/customer need and wanted system behavior and requires a broad understanding of truck vs traffic behavior and user needs. You are comfortable in taking ownership in a globally cross functional team whilst collaborating in a dedicated way. You have experience of user-centric development and have a genuine interest in traffic safety. You are self-directed, organized and have an analytical way of taking on tasks and driving them forward.
To be successful in this position we think that you have experience of leading a team of experts, you possess solid communication skills and thrive in a multi-cultural context. As this is a technical position you need to enjoy understanding and analysing complex system behavior.
Task and Responsibilities:
• Identify scope for concerned EUF by input from; Competitor analyses, Project prerequisites, Feature requirements, Technology development, Legal demands, consumer ratings etc.
• Break down EUF scope to EUF requirements in SE-tool.
• Perform Functional Safety (ISO26262), Cyber security and Quality analyses such as HARA, FSC, TSC, TARA and S-FMEA.
• Lead and coordinate integration activities for the EUF cross functionality across engineering departments in all product life cycle phases.
• Document the EUF solution in the System Description.
• Assist project manager with input for time plans and concept decisions.
• Be receiver of and address issues in the distributed solution for the EUF System (quality reports etc.).
Profile:
• M Sc or equivalent.
• 5+ years of experience within Passive Safety work in the automotive industry.
• Good understanding of the tasks and responsibilities outlined above.
• Flexible, enthusiastic, and methodical individual who is self-motivated and able to work well under own initiative.
• A strong end-user mindset
• Excellent collaboration/communication skills
• Experience in leading cross functional development is a merit.
• Experience within Mechatronic systems.
• Experience in working with ISO26262 process and its work products.
• Experience in working with Cyber Security process and its work products.
• Proficiency in the English language
• Experience in requirement writing.
If you feel you are the right candidate and want to join our team, then don't hesitate to send us your application! For more information on the position contact me on the number below.
Matti Koponen Manager Safety & EUF.
Phone; + 46 739 025535
The last day to apply is 31th of October.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "14576-42904150". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Sara Huskanovic +46 739029507 Jobbnummer
8955315