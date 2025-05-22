Embedded Engineer
Long term on site support for operation of a Filling equipment incl. Isolator + Freeze Dryer for the pharmaceutical industry.
LONG TERM ONSITE CUSTOMER SUPPORT
• Ramp up / Production support at customer site
• Performance / Yield support
• Prevention of technical issues, breakdowns and critical incidents during machine operation
• Disaster recovery + problem resolution
• Trouble shooting => Collect information, share and solve togehter with SME in Germany
• Simple changes and upgrades / Improvements
• Inspection / Maintenance (Calibrations)
• Format installations
• Bigger changes / upgrades
• Perform Customer trainings
• documentation of all performed tasks
• Providing LONGTERM ONSITE support to customers with Optima pharma equipment. To perform this duty it requires:
o technical understanding of the line and sterile environment, know how about operating the line, understanding of pharma processes
o advanced level of knowledge in Optima's processes or procedures
• Analyzing customers' production and quickly provide solutions that will increase levels of production in a cost-effective manner for the customer. This requires advanced knowledge about
o operation of the equipment to avoid issues and crashes
o systematic approach for solving technical issues
o machine documentation and parameters and possibilities
o counterparts in engineering or production that will provide consultance and guidance until the issues is solved
• Executing simple machinery modifications, either to repair customers' equipment or to upgrade based on engineering developments
o This requires: technical understanding of the equipment and the impact of change in a sterile environment and under consideration of the pharma change control procedures
• Determining recommended maintenance schedule for particular machinery and components as well as spare-parts replacement or calibration schedules. Knowing Maintenance procedures: inspection, condition based maintenance, preventative maintenance -important is the technical know how to understand which functions are doing what and how to set up after maintenance to keep the machine at the validated status
Quantity:
• More than 90% per year at customer site
• Embedded Services typically > 1 month up to approx. 2 years at one and the same customer site.
Quality:
• Highest customer satisfaction
• Keep work schedules and quality for the work on site
• Regular and technical reporting to SMEs in Germany
• Acquire technical knowledge for Optima Pharma equipment according to HR development program for FST
• Follow the procedure for on-site services
