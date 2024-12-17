Embedded Developer Automotive
2024-12-17
We are now looking for Employeneurs to join the Production Development team in Gothenburg. As an Embedded Developer in Automotive, you will be an important part of the Automotive solutions in the future.
YOUR CHALLENGES?
You will be a part of a team that develop the future vehicle systems. In this role you need to be structured, social, trustworthy & driven. Working as an embedded software developer, means being a professional who specializes in designing, developing, and maintaining software applications that are specifically designed to run on embedded systems.
WHAT DO WE EXPECT FROM YOU?
B.Sc./M.Sc. degree in Electrical, Electronics, Mechatronics, Data science, Software or other relevant academic background. Minimum 2 years of experience in relevant filed.
Experience within any below is desirable:
Experience in embedded software development
Experience working with GIT, Jenkins, Jira, System Weaver, AUTOSAR or MATLAB(Simulink).
Experience and knowledge of C, C++, Java, Python or Figma.
WHY CHOOSE EMPLOYENEURSHIP?
We are truly unique thanks to our Employeneurship model which is a true innovation for the High Technology consulting business. It is the business relationship of the 21st century for high skilled technical professionals. It is built around 5 main pillars:
You will have a permanent employment contract, offering you stability and security
You will get to know your market value and have a share in the profit your work generates thanks to the individual profit sharing
We will support you with a one-on-one coaching and trainings designed to help you develop your entrepreneurial skills
The competence cells structure, provides you with a strong meaningful and relevant network
