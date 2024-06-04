Embedded Developer
2024-06-04
We are currently seeking an Embedded Developer who is looking for new challenges and is attracted to the idea of joining a technology consulting company with a vision for a better world.
Our team at Together Tech is involved in many exciting projects, including areas such as IoT, multimedia, industrial applications, and autonomous driving. In the role as aEmbedded developer at Together Tech, there are significant opportunities to become a driving force in various projects, whether on-site with our clients or in one of our in-house projects. You will be part of a team with many years of combined experience and knowledge in product development, and who are eager to share their experiences and knowledge with each other!
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical engineeringor a related field
At least 2 years of work experience in embedded systems, application development, or real-time systems
At least 2 years of work experience in product, platform, and software development
Experience in requirements management, software verification, testing, and documentation
Knowledge of safety-critical systems
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have a collective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences. Our commitment is to give you great conditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We take pride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
