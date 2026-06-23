Elevassistent

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Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Pedagogjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla pedagogjobb i Skellefteå
2026-06-23
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Internationella Engelska Skolan Skellefteå* opened in 2019 and offers outstanding bilingual education to around 450 students between grades F-9, and fulfilling career opportunities for around 85 employees.
Being part of IES means that you will be part of a truly international environment on a daily basis. We have both teachers and students from all corners of the world. Here you will be met daily by driven and committed staff who work together to ensure that we continue to deliver high academic results. For us, collaboration is key. At IES Skellefteå we are a team that pulls in the same direction. To enjoy working with us, you should share our belief in the importance of clear values, collegial learning and common routines and approaches.
Job description
As a student assistant, you work to mainly provide support to one student in and outside the classroom (health-related needs). You support lessons and breaks, as well as after school at Fritids. It is important that you contribute to creating a safe environment and that you cooperate with other staff and parents, if necessary. We are looking for someone
• with experience working in a school (meritable, but not mandatory)
• with good cooperation skills
• with fluency of Swedish (good knowledge of English is meritable)
• who is flexible, responsible and proactive
Great emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
Applications are only accepted via the IES Careers database. The position is fixed-term 40 hours/week, starting on 10//08/2026 until 16/06/2027 with the possibility for extension. The position may be filled before the deadline for applications.
• For more information about our school, please see https://engelska.se/our-schools/skelleftea/
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://skelleftea.engelska.se
Brännavägen 57 (visa karta
)
931 44 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Skellefteå Kontakt
Joana Garcia recruitment.skelleftea@engelska.se 0910-142 39 Jobbnummer
9975923