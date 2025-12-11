Electrical Technician
Mikla Engineering and Machinery AB is an organization established in full compliance with Swedish laws and regulations. With its strong technical expertise and industry background, the company is a leader in engineering, documentation, submittals approval, shop drawings, coordination drawings, commissioning, and start-up activities. It provides a broad range of engineering and manufacturing services, particularly within the steel industry.
Mikla delivers high-quality solutions across various sectors. Its capabilities extend from detailed engineering work to on-site technical execution, ensuring seamless integration throughout all project phases.
The company is fully equipped to participate in large-scale projects, carrying out comprehensive testing, commissioning, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, electronic, and installation works. With its skilled team and advanced technical capacity, Mikla Engineering and Machinery AB is prepared to meet demanding project requirements and deliver reliable, efficient, and innovative results.
We now want to employ an Electrical Technician. The work tasks includes but are not limited to:
JOB DESCRIPTION
2-year electrical, technical, or related degree.
Completion of an electrical apprenticeship.
At least 2 years' experience as an electrical technician.
Excellent problem-solving skills.
Good communication skills.
Experience operating hand and power tools, soldering and fault-testing equipment.
Assembling, evaluating, testing, and maintaining electrical or electronic wiring, equipment, appliances, and apparatus.
Electricians design, assemble, install, test, commission, diagnose, maintain and repair electrical networks, systems, circuits, equipment, components, appliances and facilities for industrial, commercial and domestic purposes, and service and repair lifts, escalators and related equipment.
Troubleshooting and repairing malfunctioning equipment, appliances, and apparatus.
Constructing and fabricating parts, using hand tools and specifications.
Reading and interpreting electrical and electronic circuit blueprints, diagrams, and schematics.
Advising management on continued use of unsuitable equipment, appliances, and apparatus.
Supervising electricians.
Ordering of electrical supplies and equipment.
QUALIFICATIONS (not mandatory)
We are looking for Electrical Technician Team Members who are prone to team work within MIKLA in a project that will last until DECEMBER 2026 in BODEN, Sweden.
At least 2 years of experience Contracting works, Electrical Project -Mechanical Equipment Power Lines Drawing and commissioning.
The main duties of the Electrical technician to evaluate, assemble, and maintain electrical systems in equipment which are predominantly portable. The electrical technician does not design electrical systems but will identify potential problems in design.
To be successful as an electrical technician, should be able to read electrical system design plans and recommend improvements, as well as calibrate instruments, and diagnose faulty equipment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-10
