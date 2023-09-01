Electrical Project Manager
2023-09-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
We are seeking an Electrical Project Manager to join our expanding Team in Sandviken, Sweden.
Responsibilities:
• Analysing, tracking and effectively managing critical milestone activities to avoid schedule slip.
• Reviewing construction proposals and related pricing & scopes.
• Planning day to day site operations in conjunction with package Managers.
• Management of sub-contractor activities including tracking progress against schedule and manpower levels.
• Ensure all snags are distributed to all Sub-contractors
• Issue direct labour hours and sub-contractor hours to time administrator for tracking centrally.
• Attendance at Site Meetings, Internal Project Reviews, Engineering Reviews, Planning and Co-ordination Meetings and Handover Meetings
• Close out of all project items including Final Account, Electrical Manuals, Punch List, Safety File, QA File, Material and Plant re-locations, Project Plan - all with the support of the site project manager
• Issue internal weekly progress report rolled up from project supervisors report. This will highlight progress percentage complete based on WBS codes and any concerns. It should also highlight any risk elements within the control of Winthrop Technologies, e.g.: late deliveries.
• Track all material deliveries to correspond with the project schedule.
• Hold weekly commercial meetings with the commercial team to ensure all variations are been captured and costs issued to the client
• Supporting the management of Site Safety in conjunction with the Electrical Package Manager and the Winthrop Technologies Safety Advisor.
• Driving a focused Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental culture within your team.
• Develop and implement company procedures with the package managers
• Ensure all works are carried out and managed in accordance with the Winthrop Integrated Management System for Quality, Safety & Environmental requirements
• Implement Health and Safety Polices and attend onsite meetings as requested.
Skills & Qualifications
Previous experience in Electrical Project Management. Ability to effectively drive programs whilst controlling scope, schedule and budget.
Tests record of coordinating and managing large installation projects, with relevant experience in data center delivery.
Strong knowledge of mechanical design and build, for data center environment.
Good technical knowledge of Electrical systems. Så ansöker du
