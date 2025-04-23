Electrical Engineer within Cooling Systems
2025-04-23
Are you an engineer with a passion for sustainable technology and smart system design? This is your chance to be part of a global organization at the forefront of energy innovation. We work with ongoing selection - submit your application today.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an Electrical Engineer within Cooling Systems, you will take part in the design, development, testing, and coordination of electrical systems in advanced energy transmission projects. Your main focus will be on cooling solutions for high-power conversion technology.
You'll be part of a dedicated product delivery team with colleagues both in Sweden and abroad. The role involves close collaboration with suppliers, internal stakeholders, and technical experts, making it ideal for someone who enjoys combining engineering depth with cross-functional teamwork.
Whether you're early in your career or bring years of experience - our client believes in continuous learning. You'll receive a thorough onboarding, including a 5-week "engineering camp" at the site in Ludvika, to ensure you get a strong start.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design and develop electrical solutions for cooling systems in large-scale energy projects
• Work with automation, signal handling, and testing - including programming tasks
• Collaborate with global project teams across long-term international projects (3-10 years)
• Occasionally travel for testing or supplier follow-ups (a few times per year)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A degree in Electrical Engineering, Automation, Mechatronics, or similar - with strong interest in electrical/automation systems
• A genuine interest in technology and the transition to green energy
• Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken (company language)
• Willingness to travel when required (short trips a few times per year)
It's a plus if you have
• Experience with cooling systems in industrial applications, automation, or electrical components
• Background in technical project teams, testing, and documentation
• Programming skills - any language is a bonus (e.g. MATLAB)
• Swedish language skills
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive and collaborative
• Goal-oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious and eager to learn
Additional Info:
• Location: It is possible to work from Ludvika, Gothenburg or Västerås in this position. For the onboarding you have to be able to spend five weeks in Ludvika for the engineering camp.
• Remote work: Flexible, around 1-2 days per week after onboading.
• Start: According to agreement.
• Type of contract: Consultant assignment with the intention of a direct hire by our client after approximately one year.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
