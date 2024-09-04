Electrical Engineer
Are you an experienced Electrical Engineer looking for a challenging role in major industrial projects? We are seeking a proficient Electrical Engineer to oversee, review, and analyze electrical design work across various project areas.
About the role:
The Electrical Engineer position entails overseeing electrical design work within an exciting project, ensuring compliance with codes and standards while driving cost-effective solutions. Responsibilities include leading engineering strategy, managing partners, reviewing design documentation, and coordinating with cross-functional teams.
Some of the main responsibilities:
• Provide strategic guidance on engineering and design concepts.
• Ensure compliance with codes, standards, and regulations.
• Manage engineering partners for efficient project delivery.
• Review and verify design documentation from various stakeholders.
• Coordinate within the electrical team and across disciplines.
About you:
To thrive in this role, you should have excellent management and communication skills and be flexible at collaborating effectively in a multi-team environment. Possessing advanced verbal and written communication abilities, coupled with a strong adaptability to meet project requirements and goals.
Additionally, you should also:
• 6-10 years in industrial capital projects.
• Proficiency in industrial-scale electrical design.
• Thorough knowledge of international and national codes and standards.
• Hands-on experience with ETAP software or similar.
• Previous project experience with Swedish/Scandinavian standards is advantageous.
• Strong coordination skills with engineering partners.
• Familiarity with industry best practices and change management.
Highly valued with experience from the Swedish labor market
Contact:
If you have any question about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at sima.bahho@adecco.se
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-21
