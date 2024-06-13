Electrical Engineer
We are growing! Our equipment team is looking for an Electrical Engineer.
Are you experienced in the field of Electrical? Do you have a good understanding of electrical equipment? If your answer is yes! Well, we might be a perfect match then!
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
The Electrical Engineer's core responsibility:
Handle equipment electrical issues and provide technical support for production equipment electrical failures
Design and implementation of equipment upgrading and renovation projects
Electrical control technology docking and installation debugging of newly introduced equipment
Workshop electrical spare parts management and procurement
Regularly inspect workshop equipment, promptly identify and address equipment issues
Arrange for the collection and submission of random data on newly introduced electrical equipment
Who You Are?
College degree or above, major in electrical automation, automation, mechatronics, computer science, etc., with at least 5 years of work experience
Master knowledge of electrical drawing and BOM development; Familiar with PLC programs, touch screen programs, upper computer software programming, and related electrical module technology experiments
Can collect, organize, analyze, read, and verify the feasibility of corresponding electrical materials, manuals, software, and component selection
Can guide electricians in installing electrical wiring, program debugging, technical training, and progress supervision
Having at least 2 years of experience in electrical technology, able to independently complete the design, selection, programming, installation, and debugging of small and medium-sized projects
Have the ability to independently solve relevant problems encountered during on-site electrical engineering construction
SCOPE: 100 %
START: according to request
Working time & Duration
Full time
On site in Eskilstuna
Salary
Fixed monthly salary
Contact:
HR, qian.lin@senioreurope.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-27
