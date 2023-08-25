Electrical Engineer - Textron
2023-08-25
Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. (owned by Textron Inc.) is a leading global manufacturer of golf cars, utility and personal transportation vehicles, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles, professional turf-care equipment, and ground support equipment. Textron Specialized Vehicles markets products under several different brands. Its vehicles are found in environments ranging from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, and theme parks to hunting preserves.
Textron Sweden AB (part of Textron Specialized Vehicles) designs and manufactures ground support equipment (GSE) for a global customer base. It forms part of the Textron GSE business, which has manufacturing locations in the US, UK and Sweden.
Are you an Electrical Engineer looking for a new opportunity to showcase your skills and contribute to cutting-edge projects? Textron is seeking a dynamic and motivated individual to join their team at their manufacturing facility in Trelleborg.
Your role
As an Electrical Engineer at Textron, you will play a crucial role in designing, testing, and implementing electrical systems. Your expertise will contribute to the development of innovative solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations. This is a unique opportunity to work within a collaborative and global team environment while advancing your skills in a dynamic industry.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Design and develop various electrical systems including motors, electronic control units, switches, relays, wire harnesses, electronic displays, and lighting.
Develop component and assembly level engineering drawings.
Assist in design and documentation of vehicle electrical architecture including service manuals or part books.
Review existing supplier designs for quality and cost to eliminate potential quality issues and identify potential cost savings.
Review and create functional specifications and engineering design standards.
Perform tolerance studies on components and assemblies and develop engineering component and assembly drawings.
Manage component and system-level validation testing and conduct DFMEA to create test and analysis plans for product validation.
Perform cross functional design reviews and Design for Assembly (DFA) and Design for Manufacturing (DFM) assessments on components and assemblies.
Work with outside suppliers to develop new technologies and cost reductions for electrical and electronic systems.
Manage project schedules and budget to meet project requirements.
Your profile
To be successful in this position, you should have a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or other relevant field; and a few years of experience in similar roles. Experience from the Automotive industry is an advantage. Fluency in English is required. It is also desirable but not essential that you have experience with the software tools Matlab, Microsoft Office applications, UG/ CAD/ Teamcenter.
On a personal level, you should be an individual who has an open, positive and proactive mindset, with the ability to communicates easily at all levels. You should be assertive able to work cooperatively with others to find effective solutions. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills are required to address complex engineering challenges. You should have excellent communication skills to effectively convey ideas and collaborate with cross-functional teams.
Our offer
As an Electrical Engineer, you will have the chance to work on exciting and varied projects in the Specialized Vehicles industry. You will become a part of a dynamic team in an innovative global company. Textron is committed to helping you grow and offer you opportunities for training, skill enhancement, and career advancement within a global organization. Become a part of cutting-edge projects that push the boundaries of technology and innovation, giving you the chance to make a meaningful impact!Your Application
We cooperate with Talentor Sweden in this recruitment. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Thomas Lindquist, Recruitment Consultant +46704531353 thomas.lindquist@talentor.com
or Linnéa Forsén, Headhunter +46726441090 linnea.forsen@talentor.com Så ansöker du
