Electrical Design Engineer to Ljungby!

Are you looking to grow as an Electrical Design Engineer in a technically advanced and fast-moving development environment? We are now looking for someone who wants to contribute to the design of professional equipment where safety, reliability, and smart system integration are key.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an Electrical Design Engineer, you will play a central role in bridging electrical systems and electronic control units. You will define requirements, develop interface specifications, and ensure that sensors and electronic components are integrated safely and correctly. This position is well-suited for someone who enjoys hands-on electrical design, cross-functional collaboration, and working with industry standards and compliance.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Define electrical functions and interfaces between electrical systems and electronic control units.
• Create and document electrical schematics, wiring diagrams, and connection plans.
• Ensure safe and compliant integration of sensors and electronic components, including EMC and LVD considerations.
• Collaborate with electronics, firmware, and test teams to secure correct system integration.
• Support prototype builds and troubleshooting during verification and validation.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or similar field.
• A few years of experience in electrical design for industrial or technical products.
• Good understanding of electrical schematics, wiring design, and interfaces between electrical and electronic systems.
• Basic knowledge of sensor integration and circuit requirements.
• Interest in standards and compliance (e.g., EMC, LVD).
• Ability to work cross-functionally and communicate clearly.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with industrial or heavy-duty equipment.
• Familiarity with EMC testing.
• Basic understanding of embedded software or IoT-related systems.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Orderly
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
