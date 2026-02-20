Electrical Design Engineer
Konecranes Lifttrucks AB / Elektronikjobb / Markaryd Visa alla elektronikjobb i Markaryd
2026-02-20
, Osby
, Örkelljunga
, Hässleholm
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Konecranes Lifttrucks AB i Markaryd
Company Description
At Konecranes, we believe that great customer experience is built on the people behind the Konecranes name. Everything we do, we do with passion and drive. We believe diversity drives business success and is the foundation for our growth. We welcome different backgrounds and skills that enrich our community and we promote a place where we can ALL be ourselves. This is what makes Konecranes a unique place to work.
Job Description
Are you looking for a technically challenging role in an international environment where your work has a direct impact on real, heavy-duty machines? Do you want to be part of shaping the next generation of industrial lift trucks, where advanced electronics, intelligent control systems, and electrification meet demanding real-world applications?
We are now looking for an Electrical Design Engineer to join our Lifttrucks Engineering organization at Konecranes.
In this role, you will develop and maintain the electrical systems used in our container lift trucks. You will be part of a global development team working with electrified drivetrains, modern control systems, digital solutions, and traditional ICE-powered machines. Your work will span from system-level design and architecture to detailed engineering and hands-on problem solving, supporting both new development and continuous improvement.
You will collaborate closely with software engineers, mechanical engineers, production, testing, and service, as well as external partners and suppliers.
The position is based in Markaryd, Sweden and offers good opportunities for partial remote work.
Key responsibilities include:
Designing and developing electrical systems for heavy lift trucks, from concept and architecture through industrialization and production launch
Selecting, dimensioning, and integrating components such as controllers, sensors, HMIs, PDUs, and safety-critical electronics
Creating electrical schematics and technical documentation for manufacturing, service, and troubleshooting
Ensuring machine and functional safety in accordance with standards such as ISO 13849-1 and EN 1175
Working closely with software engineers on CAN-based networks, diagnostics, and machine logic
Supporting testing, commissioning, risk assessments, and continuous improvement activities
Working hands-on with a broad range of technologies including drivetrains, energy storage systems, automation, and operator interface solutions
Qualifications
We are looking for someone with a genuine interest in electronics and system development, combined with a structured and curious engineering mindset. You may be an experienced engineer or earlier in your career - what matters most is your technical drive, willingness to learn, and ability to solve complex problems.
To succeed in the role, we believe you should have a degree in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Mechatronics, or a related field, and a solid understanding of electrical and electronic systems. You are comfortable working both at system level and with detailed engineering tasks, and you enjoy collaborating across disciplines. You have knowledge of areas such as control systems, electronics, data communication, electrical safety, sensors, and motor control. Experience with electrical design tools such as E3, SolidWorks Routing, or similar is considered a merit. You work analytically and in a structured manner, while also bringing creativity and curiosity into your problem-solving.
The role requires strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Swedish is beneficial but not a requirement.
Additional Information
Why join us?
You'll work in an industry where technology and products are evolving rapidly, making this a particularly interesting time to join. With development and production under one roof in Markaryd, your work won't stay theoretical - you'll be closely involved with the physical products and directly influence how they are built.
You'll be part of a small, agile, and international team within a global company, with collaboration across countries such as China and Italy, gaining exposure to different markets, perspectives, and ways of working.
In this team, everyone does a bit of everything - you're encouraged to lean into what inspires you most, shape your role around your strengths and interests, and continuously learn along the way.
Interested?
We'd love to hear from you - send us your application in English by clicking 'Apply'. Applications will be reviewed and interviews held on a rolling basis, so early submissions are encouraged.
With further questions about the position and the company, please contact Marion Soon, Global Talent Acquisition Specialist - marion.soon[at]konecranes.com
We look forward to receiving your application!
Konecranes moves what matters. We are a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with 16 000+ professionals in over 50 countries, we are trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs.
Konecranes is committed to ensuring that all employees and job applicants are treated fairly in an environment which is free from any form of discrimination. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Konecranes Lifttrucks AB
(org.nr 556142-4960), https://www.konecranes.com/sv
Anders Anderssons Väg 13 (visa karta
)
285 23 MARKARYD Kontakt
Rekryterande Chef
Henrik Kjellberg henrik.kjellberg@konecranes.com Jobbnummer
9753899