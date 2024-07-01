Electrical Design Engineer
Are you passionate about making a real impact and contributing to the future of mobility? AtTogether Tech, we've been at the forefront of innovation for over 30 years, helping our customers enhance their products and bring groundbreaking ideas to market. We work with top talents and ambitious clients, and we're currently seeking an experienced Design Engineer specializing in electrical components to join our dynamic team.
In the role as aElectrical Design Engineer,you willbe instrumental in designing, developing, and testing electrical and electronic components for vehicles. Your work will span from conceptual phases to active development projects, collaborating closely with suppliers to set requirements and conduct technical reviews.Read more about our commitment in theMobilityarea.
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degree in in Mechatronics or Electrical Engineering
Minimum 3 years working experience from design, development and/or testing of automotive electronics
Knowledge of electrical components, circuit design and PCB/PBA
Understanding of Functional Safety (ISO26262)
Knowledge in automotive communication, like LIN, CAN and Flexray
Swedish driver's license for cars (B)
Goodcommand of written and spoken English, professionally
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Business Unit Manager Martin Gerhauser, on +46709 52 73 69. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Together Tech AB
(org.nr 556576-4668), https://www.togethertech.com/ Arbetsplats
Together Tech Jobbnummer
8779555