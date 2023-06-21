Electrical Compliance Officer
2023-06-21
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now in search of an Electrical Compliance Officer for our Quality & Compliance Division. The division is responsible for coordination and method development of the overall ESS Quality & Compliance Management, and acts as the support function to the entire organisation during design, construction, commissioning and operation of the ESS facility.
The role of the Electrical Compliance Officer is to act as the independent discipline expert and as such ensure quality and safety in the electrical design, to monitor and support ESS people who perform electrical installation work and to secure that the work is carried out in compliance with existing legislation and rules.
Your tasks and responsibilities will include to:
• Act in the role as ESS Compliance Officer for the Electrical domain.
• Responsible for the ESS Self audit scheme.
• Maintain a training program for ESS staff and consultants on domain specific topics, tools and work methodologies.
• Perform interviews to categorise and authorise ESS staff, in-kind partners and consultants performing installation work under ESS Self audit scheme.
• Act as lead auditor in the context of maintenance, installation work and applied framework/method.
• Participate in audits on external providers and supplier assessments, as a representative for the domain.
• Support risk assessments with regard to electrical safety at ESS.
• Participate in review board meetings as discipline expert.
• Participate in analyses to resolve/mitigate non-conformities as discipline expert.
This is a permanent, full-time position located in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible.
About you
The successful candidate has a degree in electrical engineering or similar relevant area. You also have several years' of solid work experience in the field of Quality Control within the Electrical domain, with extensive knowledge of construction standards and codes of practice, relating to electrical and instrumentation work. Your background is preferably within the industry sector or within large-scale science infrastructure projects.
Either you possess a valid authorisation type "A" according to ELSÄK-FS 2017:4 without remarks, or you have the relevant background to be able to apply for such authorisation. You also have proficient knowledge in Swedish electrical legislation, i.e. "Elsäkerhetslagen".
Furthermore, you have knowledge of the following standards:
• SS 436 40 00 (IEC 60364) Low-voltage electrical installations - Rules for design and erection of electrical installations
• SS-EN 60204-1 Safety of machinery - Electrical equipment of machines
• SS-EN 62381 Factory acceptance test (FAT), site acceptance test (SAT) and site integration test (SIT)
• SS-EN 61936 Power installations exceeding 1 kV a.c.
• SS-EN 50522 Earthing of power installations exceeding 1 kV a.c.
Experience from working in an international environment is essential, and you feel comfortable working with people from different backgrounds. Fluency in written and spoken English is a requirement, as it is the working language at ESS. Knowledge in Swedish would be advantageous.
Adhering to rules and regulations is of utmost importance in this position and it comes naturally to you. However, as the role also involves communicating and collaborating with a large number of internal and external stakeholders, diplomacy and a flexible mindset is also vital.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 15 August, 2023. Please quote the job reference number ESD-28724 in your application.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact the Hiring Manager Mattias Skafar at mattias.skafar@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
Please note, due to the summer vacation period we may take a bit longer to respond to e-mails.
