Electrical / Communications Engineer, Autonomous Systems

About Frost Unmanned
Frost Unmanned is a cutting-edge technology company specialising in the development of autonomous maritime and aerial systems. We are pushing the boundaries of unmanned technology to deliver innovative solutions for real-world applications. Join our dynamic team in Stenungsund and help shape the future of autonomy.
Job Overview
We are seeking an Electrical / Communications Engineer to join our on-site engineering team in Stenungsund. This role focuses on the design, integration, and deployment of communication, sensing, and electrical systems for autonomous maritime and aerial platforms.
You will take ownership of complete radio and sensor systems - from component selection and justification through to installation, configuration, and field testing. This position suits an engineer who enjoys hands-on work, understands how real projects are delivered, and thrives in a collaborative, execution-focused environment.
Key Responsibilities
Define, design, configure, and install complete radio communication systems, including component selection, trade-off analysis, and technical justification.
Configure and deploy software-defined radios (SDRs) for autonomous system applications.
Design and integrate sensor systems, including radar, cameras, EM sensors, LiDAR, and sonar, with particular emphasis on radar and vision systems.
Develop and support embedded software for communication and sensing systems, including interaction with PX4-based flight controllers.
Configure and design computer networking architectures for autonomous vehicles, ensuring robust and reliable data communication.
Carry out electrical installation, wiring, and cabling, ensuring systems are safe, reliable, and suitable for operational environments.
Support and configure flight controller software as part of integrated vehicle systems.
Participate in system integration, troubleshooting, and real-world field testing.
Work closely with software, autonomy, and testing teams to deliver fully integrated solutions.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Communications Engineering, or a closely related discipline - or equivalent practical experience.
Strong knowledge of embedded programming and embedded systems development.
Demonstrated ability to work hands-on, building and integrating electronic systems rather than working solely at a theoretical level.
Experience designing and integrating complex electrical and communication systems.
Proactive, problem-solving mindset with the ability to take ownership of technical challenges.
Strong teamwork skills and the ability to communicate clearly, both verbally and in writing.
Preferred Qualifications
Knowledge of drones, robotics, or autonomous platforms.
Experience with PX4 flight control software.
Previous experience integrating sensors into complete systems, including calibration and validation.
Familiarity with multidisciplinary engineering projects involving hardware, software, and field testing.
Ideal Candidate Profile
This role is well suited to an engineer with a relevant degree and a few years of professional experience, who understands how engineering projects are planned, executed, and delivered in real-world environments. You are comfortable balancing technical depth with practical constraints and enjoy working as part of a collaborative engineering team. It should be noted here that at Frost, we value the quality of your experiences over the quantity, so if you do not exactly meet the timeline defined above, we still want to hear from you.
Why Join Frost Unmanned?
Work on advanced autonomous maritime and aerial systems with real-world impact.
Take ownership of critical communication and sensing technologies.
Be part of a hands-on, multidisciplinary engineering team.
Contribute to a mission-driven company shaping the future of unmanned systems.
Important Notes
This is an on-site position in Stenungsund, Sweden.Remote or hybrid working is not available.
The role involves hands-on system integration and field testing, this is not a purely theoretical design role.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about building real systems and enjoy working at the intersection of communications, electronics, and autonomy, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience and project work.
Frost Unmanned is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Application Deadline: Open until filled
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6954322-1762121". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frost Unmanned AB
(org.nr 559192-8840), https://careers.frostunmanned.com
Hyvelvägen 3 (visa karta
)
444 32 STENUNGSUND Arbetsplats
Hyvelvägen 3 Kontakt
Kris Moell jobs@frostunmanned.com +46720029733
9657691