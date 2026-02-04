Electrical and Hardware Component Owner
2026-02-04
We at ALTEN Gothenburg are looking for a component owner within electrical and hardware to join our automotive team!
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU:
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE ROLE:
End-to-end ownership of electrical and/or hardware components from concept to production.
Defining and managing component requirements in alignment with system and vehicle needs.
Driving technical discussions and decisions with internal stakeholders and suppliers.
Ensuring component quality, robustness, and compliance with relevant standards.
Managing changes, risks, and deviations during development.
Contributing to continuous improvement of development processes and technical solutions.
YOUR PROFILE:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in electrical engineering, mechatronics, or related field.
Experience in electrical systems and/or from hardware development from the automotive industry in Gothenburg.
Knowledge of product development processes and requirement management.
Experience collaborating with suppliers and cross-functional teams.
Strong communication skills.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
