Early Career Program Commercial Strategy
2024-11-07
About this opportunity:
Our Excellerate Global Leadership Program will give you an outstanding opportunity to engage with commercial projects at a strategic and global level, rising up to challenges and becoming and developing as a leader.
As part of the Excellerate program you are able to seize the initiative, operate with a consultative approach and collaborate on cross-technology solutions. The program will ensure you gain real practical insight into our business, our stakeholders and our customers including communication service providers (CSP) across the globe, and how we integrate end-to-end solutions to ensure everyone worldwide is connected.
Your journey within the Excellerate Program will start as a Commercial Strategy at Business Area Networks Sales & Commercial Management!
What you will do:
Cloud Commercial Strategy Team Objective and tasks:
• Drive the development of Open RAN and 5G Advanced commercial strategies for Software, Services and pre-integrated Solutions and align those strategies with HW related aspects owned by the Strategic Commercial Mgmt. team
• Influence future Open RAN, 5G Advanced and 6G strategy in discussions with Product Lines, Technology & Strategy and Engineering Units, positioning key commercial requirements and embed those in a continuously evolving NextGen commercial strategy
• Lead the commercial push for Ericsson to become a professional SW company through the NextGen SW business flow transformation program through developing innovative SW commercial models and anchor those as well as operational and product requirements across the organization
• Develop and evolve commercial strategies for new Software products in areas like: rApps and Intelligent RAN Automation
• New technologies demand new services and system-integration approach. Develop an Advanced Engineering Services commercial strategy and influence the company discussion on ORAN and SI services with commercial insights
The skills you bring:
Joining the team will offer you an exciting journey through business and technology where you will learn, be able to challenge, take decisions and most importantly have a lot of fun! We believe you can challenge us in who we're looking for and believe you have an interest for business/commercial management combined with a technical interest in the communications industry. Ersättning
