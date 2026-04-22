E-Commerce manager
Incluso AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an E-Commerce manager for a company in Stockholm. Start is ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Stockholm.
Assignment Description
The Digital D2C Team is part of our Global Sales function and in charge of our own E-Commerce activities as well as how we develop our Online Dealer business. We are searching for a Regional E-Commerce Manager for our Nordic region.
You would report to the Head of E-Commerce Activation and work in closely with the rest of the team and key stakeholders across the organization.
Tasks
In this role you will be responsible to drive the commercial performance of our E-Commerce activities across the DACH region (Sweden, Norway, Denmark & Finland).
You will:
Own all local D2C E-Commerce activities across your region ensuring that they are implemented to a 'best in class' standard.
Develop and implement a digital trading strategy that aligns with the wider Group strategy and the overall commercial development plans of the DTC team.
Conduct range and demand planning for your responsible markets and optimize your inventory across markets to maximise sell through and yield.
Curate weekly and monthly reports, monitoring the performance of categories across both digital trading (sales, margin, cost etc.) and web metrics (sessions, CR, AOV etc.)
Setup campaigns and promotions in the relevant IT systems (Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Sitecore, STEP, ERP Systems,...) Work in close collaboration with the Performance Marketing Team, develop and implement Industry Leading digital campaigns focusing on driving sales performance. Using data, develop a deep understanding of our customer, their pain points and devise strategies to improve their omnichannel experience.
Support Customer Services in resolving any 2nd line support queries where necessary
Required skills
• A degree in a relevant area (eCommerce, Digital Marketing etc.)
• 2+ years experience working in a similar role - ideally for a brand or retail business Experienced in E-Commerce and CMS Systems (Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Sitecore would be advantageous)
• A keen interest in emerging technology.
• Business fluent language skills in English. Native Swedish speaker.
• A Team player with excellent organizational skills
• Proficient in using Microsoft packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
• A 'can do' attitude to get things done
• Creativity in developing new how to go-to market concepts and finding winning solutions for us and our partners
• People Management experience Openness and flexibility for changes in a dynamic environment
• Strong Collaboration and excellent communication and interpersonal skills
• Entrepreneurial spirit, passion and strong work ethic
This role requires fluency in English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Stockholm.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7618418-1961845". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9870684