2024-10-16
E-com Merchandiser Planner Newbie (temp)
One of our E-com Merchandiser Planners is going on parental leave and we are now looking for a solution-oriented E-com Merchandiser Planner to join our Newbie Online team. Newbie is on an expansion journey, and we will offer exciting challenges, a good atmosphere, and great opportunities to contribute in a creative work environment at a fashion brand in time.
We offer you
As an E-com Merchandiser Planner, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of Newbie Online Stores (newbiestore.com & newbie.com). You will ensure that Newbie's campaigns and activities are optimally displayed in the most converting way across digital channels, based on sales, SEO, UX and analysis. You initiate optimizations of start and landing pages, as well as present the assortment in the most commercial way, to align with our business goals and strategies, so it stimulates interest and attracts our customer.
The E-com Merchandiser Planner performs analysis of sales and campaigns through Google Analytics and Power BI. You will collaborate closely with the broader Newbie online team, other digital channels, marketing, as well as collaborate with controllers and assortment team to secure e-items.
Your profile
We are seeking you who have a few years of work experience from similar tasks in web/e-commerce and have a relevant education in marketing, sales or communication. Experience in retail and international expansion is a merit. You have an aptitude for expressing yourself in writing and have a commercial mindset with a burning interest in sales.
As a person, you are forward-thinking, self-motivated, results-driven and make things happen. You have a strong customer focus and dare to try new things. Of course, you are flexible, solution-oriented, have good collaboration skills and appreciate having many contact areas. In order to succeed in this role, it is a prerequisite that you can communicate in Swedish and English both verbally and in writing.
Preferred qualifications
- Experience with Inriver PIM, Optimizley & Voyado
- Google analytics
- SEO
You align with our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
If you recognize yourself in the description above, we can offer an exciting position with varied tasks and room for creativity.
Are you interested?
The position is a temporary role for approx. 1 year, located at our head office in Mölndal. Start by agreement but preferably latest 25 February 2025. Kappahl Group want to be A Place To Belong; therefore, we partly work with a hybrid working environment.
Kappahl celebrates diversity and strives to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection. We look forward to your application as soon as possible, but no later than 15<sup>th</sup> of November.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.

We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com.
