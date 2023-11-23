Drug Product Delivery Operator
Job description
Drug Product Delivery Operator
We are curious, creative, and open to new ideas and ways of working. Above all, we are passionate about science and driven to always put patients first. Join AstraZeneca and apply your expertise in a company that are following the science and turn ideas into life changing medicines. We have an exciting opportunity for talented DPD Operators to be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Drug Product Delivery (DPD) within Pharmaceutical Technology & Development is the sole internal AstraZeneca department that packs, labels and distributes investigational medicinal products to clinical trial patients. We support launched, pre-launched and products under development within all our therapeutic areas. We work in a fast paced environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Deadline: 2023-12-03, selection and interviews will be ongoing.
For more information: Please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
Responsibilities
Main Duties and Responsibilities
The role holder will contribute to the DPD organization applying their expertise in the complex and regulated GMP environment.
The work is focused on being flexible and operational within at least two skills. As a DPD operator you will perform and document all the operational work according to written procedures. Be engaged in the development and improvement of internal processes and manage deviations. Be responsible for writing of GMP and SHE procedures within own skill areas and will be responsible for related training and compliance activities.
As required maintain defined facilities or equipment according to GMP standards and be proactive to contribute to projects/activities through applying specialist knowledge within appropriate areas.
Material Management & Distribution responsibilities example
Preparing documentation, receiving and packing of investigational medicinal products to clinical trials. Being the main point of contact when it comes to distribution questions for a number of studies.
Pack & Label responsibilities example
Handling batch documentation, primary pack(tablets or capsules in bottles) and secondary pack(labeling of bottles, devices and vials). Being responsible for equipment (manual and automated) including instructions, training, qualification etc
Qualifications
The DPD Operator role will be a flexible role within Drug Product Deliveries three operational skill areas, Material Management, Pack Label and Distribution. We work in an environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials. To complement our existing team, candidates with the following experiences is of interest:
Distribution experience from a complex supply chain organization
Knowledge / expertise in working with automated/semi-automated equipment in an operational environment
Drug Product Knowledge including management of Item/article and lot/batch management to ensure traceability on items/articles in a patient kit including a drug product, packaging material and patient labels from the pharmaceutical industry
Essential requirements and skills
BSc/MSc in chemistry/pharmacy/engineering or equivalent experience. Preferably 2 years experience within pharmaceutical development
Demonstrated ability to work with teams in a culturally diverse, complex and changing environment most internally but to some extent externally
Curious and innovative mindset with problem solving ability - resolve issues with minimal guidance
Good written and verbal English communication and understanding
Beneficial requirements and skills
Understanding of principles, applications and management of SHE and GMP in an R&D environment
Understanding the disciplines in Drug Product Delivery, Supply Chain and Pharmaceutical development in order to contribute to an effective Supply Chain organization
About the company
