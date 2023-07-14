Driver for Embassy of Bangladesh
2023-07-14
Embassy of Bangladesh in Stockholm invites application for the post of 'Driver'
Qualification:
• Working knowledge in English and Swedish
• Education qualification should be minimum Higher Secondary
• Must carry a valid work and residence permit
• Minimum 05 (five) years of experience in car driving
• Appropriate driving license
• Should be able to perform duties on evenings/weekends as per the instructions of the authority.
Salary and Benefits:
• Monthly Salary of SEK 21,000.00
• Salary Scale of SEK. 21,000-575x10-26,750
• Overtime Allowance
• Incentive (an amount equal to the salary of the last month after one year service with the satisfaction of the authority)
Please apply with resume and cover letter along with the names of two references.
• Application should be E-mailed to mission.stockholm@mofa.gov.bd
before 18 July 2023.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-18
E-post: mission.stockholm@mofa.gov.bd
