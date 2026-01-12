Drivability and Vehicle Attributes Engineer
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced engineer within drivability and vehicle attributes, with a focus on hybrid electric powertrain systems. You will contribute to refined vehicle performance and customer satisfaction through calibration, verification, and technical development in both vehicle and test-cell environments.
Job DescriptionPerform vehicle attribute calibration and verification for hybrid electric powertrains.
Collaborate with customers to clarify requirements, present results, and secure attribute sign-off.
Create and maintain technical documentation.
Support function development and contribute to system design activities.
Plan and execute testing in vehicle and test cell environments.
RequirementsProven experience in drivability and vehicle attribute engineering.
Strong understanding of hybrid electric powertrain systems.
Experience with calibration tools such as INCA, MDA, and CRETA.
Experience with development tools such as MATLAB/Simulink and Python.
Ability to collaborate with customers and internal stakeholders.
Willingness and ability to work in varied environments and travel when needed.
Application
