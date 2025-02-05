Domain Manager Security & Platform at Cibes Lift Group
2025-02-05
Are you driven by the challenge of building secure, future-ready IT platforms? Do you want to shape the future of IT security while working hands-on with cutting-edge technologies? If you're excited about innovation, teamwork, and making a real impact, this is your opportunity to shine.
As Domain Manager Security & Platform, you'll play a central role in our global IT evolution. Leading the way in IT security and platform management, you'll design strategies, implement solutions, and guide your team to success. Whether it's optimizing our use of Microsoft 365, Azure, and Entra, or driving transformational change, your work will ensure a secure, modern digital workplace.
What You'll Do
Lead and Innovate: Drive the development of our cloud strategy and IT security processes, ensuring our platforms are cutting-edge and resilient.
Solve and Protect: Keep our systems running smoothly, proactively minimizing risks and incidents.
Guide and Collaborate: Support and inspire your team of three co- workers as you work closely with colleagues across the organization. Since most of the team is based in Gävle, we'd like you to spend at least three days a week at the office there to collaborate effectively and be part of the team spirit.
Shape the Future: Be a key contributor to our CISO function, influencing long-term security and platform strategies.
About You
We're looking for a dynamic professional with a passion for IT security and platforms. You thrive on solving complex challenges and working closely with teams to deliver results. Your skills and experience include:
Solid expertise in IT security and cloud platforms, particularly within the Microsoft ecosystem. A strategic mindset paired with hands-on problem-solving abilities. Experienced in managing IT security governance and tailoring security strategies to business needs. Strong project and change management skills, with a proven ability to lead and implement IT modernization initiatives. You also possess:
• Post-secondary education in IT or equivalent experience.
• Experience with ITIL
• Strong leadership qualities. Experience of leadership in information security or related areas is advantageous.
• Practical experience in implementing information security governance.
• Experience in the IT security area both in terms of technical systems/tools but also ways of working, evaluating the needs from a business perspective and choosing the right level of IT security that is needed.
• Fluency in Swedish and English.
What sets you apart:
• Experience in change management and project management
• A knack for simplifying complex problems and prioritizing effectively.
• A collaborative approach that enables you to align teams and stakeholders.
What We Offer
An international, dynamic workplace where your ideas can really make a difference.
A chance to influence how we work with security & platforms across the group.
A mix of freedom and responsibility - you'll have the space to shape your team, projects, and results.
Opportunities to travel and connect with colleagues around the globe.
At Cibes, we're big enough to make an impact but small enough that your voice will be heard. If you're ready to step into a role where you can lead, grow, and create lasting change, we'd love to hear from you.
If you're ready to lead the charge in IT security and platform innovation, we'd love to hear from you. Join us in building a secure, connected future for Cibes Lift Group!
Apply today and let's create something extraordinary together.
Application
Send your CV-no need for a cover letter! Instead, answer three initial questions.
This recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Jefferson Wells, and you will be employed by Cibes Lift Group. For questions about the role, feel free to contact recruitment consultant Marjo Carlson at +46 70-377 06 64 or via email at marjo.carlson@jeffersonwells.se
.
Apply as soon as possible but no later than 2025-02-28. Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
Cibes Lift Group is one of the world's most innovative manufacturers of space-saving lifts designed for fast and easy installation, also offering a wide range of conventional lift solutions. Thanks to the wide range of lift products and a flexible design concept, the lift solutions of Cibes Lift Group adapt to the requirements of public, commercial, and private settings. Sales, installation, and maintenance services are provided by a global network of subsidiaries and partners. The company group is headquartered in Gävle, Sweden, and has production facilities in Sweden, Poland, China, and USA. In 2023 the Group had approximately 1635 employees and a revenue of 3,6 billion SEK. Ersättning
