Document Control Admin
AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial / Administratörsjobb / Boden Visa alla administratörsjobb i Boden
2025-06-06
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial i Boden
, Skellefteå
, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Summary:
The Document Control Administrator is responsible for managing and maintaining the organisation's documentation system. This includes the creation, revision, distribution, and archiving of company documents in accordance with internal policies, quality standards, and regulatory requirements.
Key Responsibilities:
Establish and maintain a document control system to ensure proper management, tracking, and archiving of all company documents.
Receive, review, and log all incoming and outgoing documents.
Control access to documents and ensure version control and document integrity.
Distribute documents to relevant departments and ensure acknowledgment of receipt.
Maintain accurate records of document histories, approvals, and revisions.
Coordinate with internal departments to ensure timely updates and retrieval of controlled documents.
Ensure compliance with ISO standards, industry regulations, or client requirements.
Train staff on document control procedures and systems.
Assist in audits by preparing documentation and tracking document compliance.
Continuously improve document control processes and tools.
Qualifications:
High school diploma or equivalent required; Associate's or Bachelor's degree preferred.
2+ years of experience in document control, administration, or a similar role.
Proficiency in document management systems (DMS) and Microsoft Office Suite.
Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
Knowledge of document control standards is a plus.
Ability to work independently and handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
Preferred Skills:
Familiarity with EDMS (Electronic Document Management Systems) such as SharePoint, Aconex, or Documentum.
Experience in industries like construction, engineering, pharmaceuticals, or manufacturing.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-06
E-post: se.airswift@airswift.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-6311)
961 40 BODEN Jobbnummer
9377722