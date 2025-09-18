Doctoral student, GaN based electronics for high frequency and power app.
2025-09-18
Research in electronics in based on new semiconductors offers challenges in several thrilling areas. We are now looking for a new team member to join us in our efforts in exploring ultimate limitations in materials, devices concepts and processing of transistors based on III-nitride semiconductors.
About us
The Microwave Electronics Laboratory (MEL) at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience employs more than 40 people performing world-class research on high speed electronic devices, circuits, and systems for a wide range of communication and sensing applications in the frequency range from 1 GHz to 500 GHz. Our facilities include a uniquely well-equipped laboratory for advanced millimeter wave measurements and a state-of-the art cleanroom facility.
About the research project
A major part our research is targeting new semiconductor materials and devices to enable higher capacity and improved energy efficiency in a wide range of future microwave and millimeter systems. In recent years, electronic devices and circuits based on wide bandgap semiconductors such as III-nitrides (GaN) have demonstrated disruptive performance in terms of frequency, power, and efficiency. We will now investigate advanced device concepts to further harvest the potential of III-nitride semiconductor devices and circuits. Our research in GaN HEMT technology target application at high frequency within wireless communication and radar systems, as well as at low frequency within power electronics.
Qualifications
To qualify, you should hold a MSc degree in physics or electrical engineering (or equivalent), generally not older than two years. Experiences in semiconductor processing in cleanrooms and device characterization are meritorious. Well-documented capability of communicating in English, both spoken and written, are required.
Important qualities are enthusiasm, to be able to drive and conclude projects independently, take own initiatives and discuss/develop own ideas, be creative and have a problem-solving mindset. The project is in collaboration with other researchers and industry. Therefore, excellent cooperation and social abilities are important.
Major responsibilities
The PhD student position will focus on research on III-nitride devices and circuits for both high frequency and power applications. We will explore new concepts in III-nitride semiconductor material and device processing to optimize different important properties, such as high frequency operation, output power, linearity, and efficiency. The goal is to explore the limitations of III-nitride semiconductor devices in terms of epitaxial design and growth, device concepts, and process compatibility. The epitaxial structures will be grown in-house with molecular beam epitaxy or by our collaborative partners with metal-organic chemical vapor deposition. High electron mobility transistors, HEMTs, will be processed in the cleanroomas well as characterized and evaluated in the microwave laboratory. The goal to optimize high frequency performance will involve both aggressive lateral and vertical down-scaling.
The research will include a wide range of activities such as epitaxial design, device processing in a cleanroom, and characterization in a measurement laboratory. You will perform extensive experimental and theoretical investigations to understand the fundamental and practical limits of high frequency and power electronics based on III-nitride semiconductors. You will use our advanced device processing and advanced characterization facilities to connect theoretical predictions with experimental verification.
You will be a member in a team of other PhD students and senior researchers, both from industry and academia, working with semiconductor technology development, circuit design, and realization of complete wireless system demonstrators. You will mainly perform research combined with some teaching and collaborative activities with partners.
Contract terms
• The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than 2025-10-27
For questions, please contact:
Research Professor Niklas Rorsman, Microtechnology and nanoscience, niklas.rorsman@chalmers.se
, +46 31 7725053
We look forward to your application!
