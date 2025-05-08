DMS Support Consultant After Sales
About Us
At Nextlane, we don't just develop software solutions - we create the future of the automotive industry.
We are a company that combines advanced technology with a clear vision: simplifying and digitizing every step of the automotive customer journey, empowering manufacturers and dealerships to thrive in a constantly evolving market.
We believe in the value of every team member, offering opportunities for you to develop and contribute to meaningful solutions.
So... What does it mean to be a #Nextlaner?
Be part of a growth-oriented culture.
Collaborate with colleagues from all over the world.
Believe in the Power of ideas and the diversity of thought.
Be committed to provide an environment where you can learn, grow, and collaborate on projects that make a global impact.
Our success is measured not just by results, but also by the growth and satisfaction of those who are part of our company.
At Nextlane, you'll have the opportunity to innovate, push boundaries, and work on solutions that are transforming the automotive world.
Context of the position:
We are looking for a Support Consultant to join our team, with focus on After Sales in our DMS (Dealer Management System) Kobra II. In this role you will support and guide our customers with a focus on the After Sales processes in our system (workshop, spare parts etc.). You will troubleshoot, resolve issues and ensure the smooth operations of our applications.
Your Responsibilities:
As a key member of the team, you will be responsible for:
Registering, categorizing, and prioritizing support tickets
Troubleshooting, providing support, guidance, and consultation to the customer
Updating the tickets in the support system and continuously informing the customer about the status of the ticket
Documenting troubleshooting and work processes and escalate to specialists if necessary. Ensuring that cases contain enough information for further troubleshooting.
Analyzing and identify recurring bugs in our products
Creating knowledge articles for recurring questions, both for internal and external use
Keeping up to date with agreements, known errors and delivered system changes
Detecting emergencies and risks, proactively alerting manager/supervisor in the event of potential dissatisfaction, ensuring that the problems reported are properly dealt with
Coutinuously contributing to improvements in the system in order to contribute to high customer satisfaction
What We're Looking For:
Experience:
Experience working with software
Experience from the automotive industry, especially After Sales.
Technical Support experience.
Languages:
Swedish
English
Communication:
Good communication skills, with focus on building and maintaining excellent customer relationships
Technical Skills:
In-depth knowledge of software
Knowledge of After Sales activities.
Ability to create knowledge articles
Interpersonal skills:
Quick to understand and analyse
Ability to establish and maintain excellent customer relations
Ability to sound the alarm
Ability to pass on knowledge
Ability to acquire new knowledge (research, autonomy)
Ability to summarise
Sense of customer service
Speed, autonomy, initiative, responsiveness
Our Recruitment Process:
15-minute introductory call with our Talent Acquisition Specialist.
Interview with local HR and HM
Interview with 2 colleagues in the team and Operations Director.
What We Offer:
We understand that flexibility and trust are essential for our teams. Here are some of the benefits we offer:
Remote Work: Up to 2 days a week!
Referral Bonus: EUR1500 for every talent you refer (after probation period).
Lunch Card (Edenred).
Health Insurance.
Pension.
Continuous Learning: Access to our internal platform for continuous development.
Vacation: 30 vacation days.
Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging
At Nextlane, we are committed to creating a space where everyone feels valued and respected. We firmly believe that diversity in experiences and backgrounds strengthens our culture and drives innovation.
Support for people with disabilities. If you need any adjustments during the recruitment process, let us know so we can provide the best possible experience.
Equal opportunities for all: We welcome applications regardless of age, gender, origin, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Join Nextlane and become part of the technological revolution in the automotive industry.
Discover why we are a great place to develop your talent!
How to apply
If you are interested in applying for this position send your CV to hr_se@nextlane.com
