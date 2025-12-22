Director, Ventures
We are looking for a dynamic and entrepreneurial Director to join EQT Ventures, focused on identifying and leading investments. This is an exciting opportunity for an investor or founder-turned-operator to drive and support high-impact deals across Europe from a Stockholm base.
About the Ventures team
EQT Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital fund backed by EQT, investing in bold and ambitious founders building global companies. Our team is composed of former founders and investors passionate about supporting the next generation of tech leaders. We operate across Europe and the US, combining global reach with deep local roots. This role will sit in the Stockholm office and work closely with the broader EQT Ventures team across Europe.
About the role
As a Director, you will be a key deal leader within EQT Ventures - driving sourcing efforts, leading investment execution, and supporting value creation across the portfolio. You will play an influential role in shaping investment theses and executing high-quality deals, while contributing meaningfully to team development and internal knowledge building.
You will partner closely with senior leaders, founders, and internal teams to deliver rigorous analyses, clear investment conviction, and thoughtful portfolio stewardship. While not responsible for overall fund strategy or platform-wide leadership (as would be expected at MD level), you will be a highly impactful leader within the deal team..
Key responsibilities include:
Strategically builds and nurtures high-quality deal flow across Europe.
Leverages personal and EQT networks to identify emerging opportunities.
Establishes a credible market presence, representing EQT Ventures at industry events and engaging deeply with founders, operators and co-investors.
Leads full execution workstreams, including commercial, product, market, and financial diligence, ensuring analytical depth and conviction.
Frames investment theses clearly and presents trade-offs and risks with confidence.
Collaborates with legal, operations, and platform teams to support efficient and high-quality execution.
Drives the creation of 3-5 year value creation initiatives in partnership with senior team members.
Acts as a day-to-day contact for selected portfolio companies, supporting management teams with strategic priorities, governance preparation, and performance tracking.
Provides operational insight and founder-empathetic guidance, drawing on personal experience and functional expertise.
Contributes to the development of value-creation frameworks and cross-portfolio insights.
Supports exit readiness activities, including buyer education, strategic positioning, and coordination with the internal exit team.
Helps prepare materials and analyses required for successful exit processes.
Mentors Associates and Vice Presidents, providing feedback and coaching while maintaining personal accountability for output quality.
Takes a steering role in internal knowledge sharing, thematic research, and development of investment materials.
Contributes to fundraising materials and LP communications when required, with support from senior team members.
Communicates clearly and effectively across levels, including during negotiations and challenging discussions.
Maintains open collaboration with senior leadership and junior team members.
Reinforces EQT's culture, values, and ways of working.
About you
You are an experienced investor or entrepreneur with a strong personal network tech ecosystem and a passion for early and growth-stage investing.
Essential skills and experience:
5 -10 years of experience in venture capital or operating/founding a high-growth company.
High level of professionalism, autonomy and collaboration.
Fluency in English; additional languages are a plus.
Ability to travel occasionally.
What we offer
At EQT Ventures, you'll be part of an ambitious and diverse team working at the forefront of European tech. We offer a collaborative and entrepreneurial environment with significant scope for impact and personal growth. You'll benefit from EQT's global platform, cutting-edge tools like Motherbrain, and a supportive, founder-first culture. We value bold ideas, long-term thinking, and a shared commitment to backing the next generation of transformative companies.
Inclusion at EQT
Our vision for EQT employees is to build high performing & engaged teams. Our competitive edge comes from fostering an environment where every individual feels valued, empowered, and motivated to drive business impact.
Our commitment to inclusion is not just about fairness; We understand and believe that being a great place to work drives the best performance.
At EQT, inclusion is a business imperative, and it's embedded into our talent strategy, decision-making, and culture to ensure that every individual and team operates at their full potential. By doing so, we unlock better collaboration, stronger innovation, and superior investment outcomes.
About EQT
EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of developing companies across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. EQT has investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity.
With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does. EQT has offices in more than 25 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas and has more than 1,900 employees.
