Director Public Affairs Saab Aeronautics

Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
Aeronautics Public Affairs plays a key role in maintaining and developing the relations with government, regional and public actors. We are growing as a Business Area and we also have a need for handling our succession. We are therefore searching for a senior Director to join our team for regional, public and governmental Affairs, within the Strategy and Portfolio department in Saab Aeronautics.
Aeronautics Public Affairs primary role is to maintain and develop the interface with both authorities and politicians within the state and region in Sweden, aiming to enhance and maximize Saab Aeronautics overall business. This includes managing and coordinating for early alert and actions, as well as related advocacy on civil and military trends, new legislation, policies and budget and research directions. This is all in order for Saab Aeronautics to reach its overall business targets, and to contribute to new business possibilities.
It is critical to be forward leaning and work strategically and long term oriented.
It also has the task of looking after and making sure Saabs Aeronautics Management has the correct briefings and is well prepared for topics they will be exposed to on the regional, national and international arena.
Public Affairs is based in Linköping, Sweden and the key responsibilities are:
For Public and Government Affairs;
*
Trustworthy relationship and interface towards National and International stakeholders i.e
*
Government and their agencies
*
Politicians and public
*
EU/NATO
Ensure coordinated BA Aeronautics messages and close cooperation with corporate functions
For Regional Affairs;
*
Locally and regionally strengthen Saab supporting our long-term goalse
*
As Linköpings and Östergötlands largest company support the region
*
The tasks performed within Regional Relations support all Business Aeras in the region
Your profile
We are seeking a highly motivated individual to fill a demanding role that requires both relevant experience and a strong academic background. As an International Collaboration Specialist, you will play a crucial role in fostering partnerships and driving initiatives that align with our strategic goals. The ideal candidate will possess excellent proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish and English, enabling effective communication in diverse contexts.
Key Qualifications:
*
Experience in International Collaborations: You should have a proven track record in international business and collaboration, demonstrating your ability to navigate complex environments and build successful partnerships across borders.
*
Relationship Management: You should have strong skills in maintaining and developing relationships with government agencies, decision-makers, civil society, and industry associations. This includes both national and international stakeholders, requiring a strategic approach to relationship-building.
*
Knowledge of Government Structures: In-depth knowledge of Swedish government structures and processes is a significant advantage. Familiarity with how decisions are made and implemented will empower you to effectively advocate for our initiatives.
We are seeking a driven and committed individual who thrives in teamwork and collaboration. This role requires extensive cooperation within our organization and with external stakeholders, so your ability to work well with diverse teams is essential.
We value proactive and resourceful individuals who can take initiative and think creatively to solve problems. Your resourcefulness will be key in identifying collaboration opportunities and overcoming challenges.
Effective communication is vital for this position. You should be comfortable presenting ideas and clearly conveying complex information. Your communication skills will be crucial for building relationships and facilitating successful partnerships.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
