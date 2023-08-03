Director of Production
Xylem Water Solutions Global Services AB / Chefsjobb / Emmaboda Visa alla chefsjobb i Emmaboda
2023-08-03
, Lessebo
, Nybro
, Tingsryd
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Xylem Water Solutions Global Services AB i Emmaboda
, Kalmar
, Kristianstad
, Malmö
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Xylem |zlm|
1) The tissue in plants that brings water upward from the roots;
2) a leading global water technology company.
Xylem, a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, is the leading global provider of efficient, innovative and sustainable water technologies improving the way water is used, managed, conserved and re-used. Our international team is unified in a common purpose: creating advanced technology and other trusted solutions to solve the world's water challenges. We are committed to creating an organization of inclusion and diversity, where everyone feels involved, respected, valued and connected, and where everyone is free to bring their authentic selves and ideas.
If you are excited and passionate about helping us #letssolvewater, we want to hear from you! For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com
.
Xylem is looking for a Director of Production to Emmaboda
To our top modern factory in the middle of Småland, Sweden, we are now looking for a Director of Production to join our high-performing team of 1300 employees, of which 850 belong to your organization. The factory in Emmaboda is Xylem's largest site and the manufacturing process includes everything from casting to finished product, in our case submersible pumps, mixers and turbines. In addition to our manufacturing processes, at the site there are functions such as finance, quality, HR, EHS, and IT as well as our distribution center.
Role
We are currently looking for an experienced and business-oriented leader to run our manufacturing site in Emmaboda. As the Director of Production you will have a key leadership role in an international environment with a global network. Your primary responsibility will be to develop and execute strategic and operational plans for our Swedish manufacturing unit, which today consist of about 850 employees. Based on the overall strategy for the Business unit you will create action plans and drive activities to develop a competitive and sustainable production unit with good profitability in the long term. You will also be the spokesperson of the site and work to build long-lasting and successful internal and external partnerships.
You will work in a results-oriented organization, leading you own management team and having four direct reports. Together with your team you will drive strategic and daily operational matters. You will be part of a global network, and collaborate closely with colleagues at manufacturing sites in Europe. The position is based in Emmaboda.
Your profile
We are looking for a senior leader with an engaged and coaching mindset and a solid experience from production in an international organization. You are well familiar with Lean and CI methods and have gained experience working in various manufacturing processes and have a good understanding of how each process is linked to each other. If your expertise lies in assembling and internal logistic handling this role will match you perfectly. As a leader you find great motivation in building strong teams and you have experience from leading, motivating and driving processes through others. Your leadership is characterized by clear communication. You show great interest in others and value a down to earth and humble leadership. You are comfortable with challenging existing processes and traditional methods. You drive for results and have proven experience from driving efficient improvement initiatives.
An academic degree in engineering or business, or equivalent work experience, is a requirement for this role.
Why Work at Xylem!
We offer you a creative and international environment where you get the opportunity to focus on your personal and professional development together with committed and helpful colleagues. Engage as a volunteer through Xylem 's business program for community initiatives Xylem Watermark: www.xylemwatermark.com.
Everyone's equal value
We want people, regardless of skin color, age, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity, to feel at home, not just on Xylem, but everywhere in the world. For us, diversity means more than just a policy or a set of methods. Diversity is a fundamental part of our corporate culture and a key to long-term growth.
Feel free to visit us at https://www.xylem.com/sv-se/
Application
Deadline for applications is 2023-08-31. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process if we find the right candidate.
If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact Corporate HR Daniel Långberg, 0471-24 74 57 or recruiting manager Roger Sandström, 0471-24 76 36.
Representative of Unionen is Camilla Linde Olsson, Representative of Sveriges ingenjörer/Akademikerna is Jenny Johansson, Representative of Ledarna is Martin Johansson 0471-24 70 00. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xylem Water Solutions Global Services AB
(org.nr 556782-9253)
STÅLVÄGEN 2 (visa karta
)
361 80 LINDÅS Jobbnummer
8003440