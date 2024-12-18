Director of Performance and Process Development
At Talenom, we are revolutionizing the accounting landscape for small businesses. In an industry that is fragmented, we've created a unified approach, one way of doing accounting, powered by smart processes and automation. Our goal is to help companies thrive by providing them with streamlined accounting, payroll and advisory services, enabling them to focus on what matters most to their business.
We are currently looking for a Director of Performance & Process Development to join our dynamic team. This is a unique opportunity to take on a leadership role where you'll drive transformation and efficiency in the way we manage accounting for a large portfolio of businesses.
Your team consists of a process owner, project manager and project member and you will be in charge of the internal training. You report to the Chief Development Officer globally. You are a member of the Swedish Country Management Board. In this role you will work closely with different stakeholders to ensure alignment with the company's strategic goals.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and Implement Change: Guide the transition to more efficient processes and automation, shaping the future of accounting and payroll at Talenom.
Team Leadership: Lead a team of process and project managers, ensuring smooth collaboration and guiding them through the implementation of new systems and processes in the organization.
Software Implementation: Lead the implementation of our own accounting software that simplifies and automates workflows, aligning with our "One Talenom Way" approach.
Systems and integrations: identify, prioritize and ensure implementation of new system functionality and integrations.
Continuous Improvement: Work with Lean principles to drive continuous improvement in accounting and payroll processes, to enhance efficiency and quality, increasing productivity.
Training & Development: Lead and improve the training of accountants/payroll consultants, bringing them up to speed with our processes and technologies.
Problem-Solving & Analytical Thinking: Solve complex problems, streamline accounting and payroll workflows, and create innovative solutions that improve the overall service to our clients.
Requirements:
Experience: A background in accounting, auditing, or related fields, preferably with experience in process optimization and automation (e.g., Lean Six Sigma). Previous experience in the service side of business operations or software implementation is a plus.
Leadership Skills: Proven ability to lead teams, inspire trust, and guide people through changes in processes and technology.
Analytical Mindset: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a practical approach to implementing change.
Software Expertise: Experience with accounting software systems and a keen interest in leveraging technology to improve accounting workflows.
Communication Skills: Excellent communication skills, able to work effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Education: A degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field. Additional qualifications in Lean Six Sigma or similar process improvement methodologies are an advantage.
Experience Level: While experience in the field is valuable, we are also open to candidates with a passion for problem-solving and leadership experience.
What We Offer:
Unique Opportunity: Become a key part of a growing company with a strong culture of collaboration and innovation.
Learning and Development: An environment that offers continuous learning and growth, with the opportunity to influence the future of accounting for small businesses.
Great Colleagues: Work with a team of highly skilled professionals who are passionate about their work and willing to support each other.
Industry Leadership: Play a vital role in shaping the future of accounting in small businesses, with the chance to contribute to both strategic direction and daily operations.
