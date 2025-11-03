Director General
The European Spallation Source (ESS), a multi-disciplinary research facility, is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC) based in Lund, Sweden. ESS is building the world's most powerful neutron source, which will enable ground-breaking experiments that address pressing global challenges in energy, health and the environment. ESS will be a cornerstone of the European and global development of advanced materials research and technology.
ESS is searching for a Director General (DG), with overall responsibility for the strategic leadership and development of ESS. The DG, together with the highly skilled staff, will deliver the completion of ESS construction, the transition to routine operation, and the development of a world class research programme, fully exploiting the capabilities of the neutron source for top-level research, technological development, innovation and societal challenges.
Responsibilities
The main responsibility of the DG is to provide effective leadership and management of ESS, including being responsible for managing staff and budgets. The DG reports to the ESS Council. At present, 13 European countries are members of ESS and represented in the Council.
The DG is the legal representative of the European Spallation Source ERIC. The DG should carry out the day-to-day management of the organisation with due diligence and in accordance with the ESS Statutes, the instructions and resolutions of the Council and applicable legal requirements. The DG should prepare and submit strategic, technical, scientific, legal, budgetary and administrative decisions to the Council.
The DG will serve as ESS's representative within the international scientific and technical communities, as well as in various international and regional political and public relations arenas. The DG should build the scientific reputation of ESS and take appropriate actions aimed at attracting new members.
The DG should develop the organisational structure and the team of staff to secure the immediate and long-term success of ESS, in particular ensuring a smooth transition from the construction to the operational phase. The DG should provide strong and visible organisational as well as personal leadership, with the ability to lead collaboratively in a complex environment. Furthermore, the DG is both the outward-looking face of ESS and the leader of the internal ESS organisation, setting the tone, culture and values for ESS as an organisation.
The DG should be a passionate advocate for the use and benefits of neutron techniques for world class science and innovation. The DG should have a global outlook and develop ESS, both on the short and long timescale, with a view to its position in the international neutron ecosystem, closely collaborating with other neutron and related facilities such as analytical and computing research infrastructures, the broader scientific community and industry.
Qualifications
The successful candidate should have a distinguished record of leadership and experience of managing international large and complex projects and/or organisations with a strong scientific background. Experience from leading a significant laboratory or advanced scientific research facility, especially with an international background and with the purpose of providing advanced experimental facilities and services to an external user community, is highly desirable.
Experience in leading major change within an organisation is desirable, to guide ESS through its transformation from construction to operation.
Personal characteristics
We are looking for a strong leader with recognized ability to determine and execute strategic prioritisations, working with their senior management through appropriate delegation. The right candidate can motivate and lead staff, providing opportunities for development and growth both as individuals and as a team. Furthermore, the successful candidate will have demonstrated the ability to prioritize and skilfully handle multiple political, technical, scientific, and organizational interests in a balanced way.
The successful candidate will have strong intellectual and analytical capabilities and the ability to easily get an overview over complex situations. Strong negotiation skills and experience combined with a "business" oriented attitude are essential aspects of the position.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills will be essential, including the ability to establish and maintain trust relationships with senior stakeholders in a complex international environment, including relationships with both ESS Council and the ESS workforce.
What ESS can offer?
We offer attractive employment and relocation conditions, the flexibility to balance work life with private life and good opportunities to further enhance your skills. You will be part of an organisational culture that promotes openness, collaboration, sustainability and excellence.
ESS is committed to being a diverse, inclusive and non-discriminatory workplace where all people are treated with equal respect and have equal opportunities to contribute fully to the success of the organization.
Duration & Location
The assignment is for five years with the option to apply for re-appointment. Employment should start during summer 2026 with the aim of officially assuming the role as DG in autumn 2026.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae and cover letter in English via the ESS website (Careers/Vacancies). Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website.
For further information about this position please contact the Chair of ESS Council robert.mcgreevy@stfc.ac.uk
