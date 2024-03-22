Director Chief Project Management, Electromobility
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success.
Volvo Groups' Electromobility organization has grown immensely, and we are now adapting to take the next leap by transforming the business. We are determined that a foundational and operational model change is necessary, and we are expanding with a line of directors to help us drive and accelerate our journey.
For this role we are looking for a Director of Chief Program Management to join Electromobility. Would you like to combine your deep experience of leading large industrial projects and programs with driving transformation? Do you inspire and bring out the best of your leaders/ teams by promoting collaboration in the workplace, committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment? We would love to hear from you!
In Volvo Group, the R&D resources for the three truck brands are centralized into Volvo Group Trucks Technology. Provides state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, and product planning, as well as aftermarket product support.
This is how you can make a difference:
Your leadership expertise will play a pivotal role in driving the cultural shift essential for fostering innovation and transformation. With a passion for leading change and empowering leaders, coupled with a customer-centric mindset, you have a track record of transforming good teams into exceptional ones. You have a strategic mindset and diplomatic approach to build long lasting connections. Together with other teams, we will grow and build state-of-the-art technology.
You will be part of the Execution management team and report directly to VP Execution.
We have a feeling that you have a true passion about Electromobility as a technology domain and what it can do to transform the transportation industry.
To make this a success:
The Director of Chief Project Management will play a central role in the future of Electromobility. You will manage a team of Chief Project Managers, each of whom will be responsible for their respective projects, taking full end-to-end responsibility for execution and delivery based on clear target descriptions and established prerequisites.
Your deep understanding of technical development and stakeholder management abilities in the automotive industry, coupled with your ability to take action, will enable you to successfully lead your team and elevate the Execution of projects to the next level.
Currently, we are undergoing a complete change in the operating model, and you are expected to collaborate with Program Directors, the Electromobility leadership team, and other stakeholders to identify and direct the most effective governance structure to enable efficient execution.
What to bring:
• Extensive experience and expertise in project and program management.
• We believe that you are a virtuous leader, acting in a matrix context and that you truly love stakeholder management.
• Strategic leadership background, ideally gained from a large global organization, preferably within Automotive or from a similar industrial sector.
• Demonstrated ability to balance a strategic, holistic end-to-end view with operational considerations.
• Extensive Engineering background and education, preferably a MSc.
• Former experience in a line managerial role preferably within automotive industry (leading people or leading leader level)
Work location is in Gothenburg at the Group Trucks Technology HQ.
Johanna Judkins, Global People & Culture BP Electromobility johanna.judkins@volvo.com
