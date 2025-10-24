Director, Biostatistics and Informatics - Discovery Sciences
Are you motivated by using your data science skills to drive biological insights and are seeking a role where your expertise can make an extraordinary impact? This is an opportunity to join a dynamic and enthusiastic environment, whilst delivering critical support to drug discovery projects.
Join a place built on innovation and creativity. We harness digital, data science & AI to fast-forward our research. Making sure work born in a lab can make a real difference. Every day, impacting patients' lives across the world.
As a Director, Biostatistics and Informatics, you'll be part of the Data Sciences & Quantitative Biology department within Discovery Sciences - a global, diverse and delivery focused department where we collaborate to support drug projects aiming to impact patients' lives. In partnership with our experimentalist colleagues and other data scientists, we provide computational analysis and solutions to enable and enhance output from our technical platforms driving our drug discovery efforts. The role is based at our vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
You will lead, mentor and develop the team and collaborate across functions to evolve our computational approaches and their drug discovery applications, to drive impact and deepen scientific excellence. We will rely on you to initiate and lead both internal and external collaborations and partnerships to ensure that we are at the cutting edge of technology and innovation.
We truly believe that everyone contributes with a unique set of competence. Your curiosity and passion for personal development combined with support from colleagues, mentors and leaders, will ensure you maximise your potential and contribution, building from your current skills, abilities and experience.
Essential for the role
Our team is a highly collaborative group of scientists, working in a constantly evolving technical and scientific landscape. Therefore, you'll have to be comfortable working at a fast pace, with a team-focused approach. You have excellent communication skills and a proactive and delivery-focused approach.
Regardless of your current level of leadership experience, you're passionate about supporting your staff and wider colleagues' development, as well as driving your own personal development and maximising your team's and individual contribution to drug discovery.
You also have:
*
PhD, or equivalent, in bioinformatics, mathematics, computer science, statistics, engineering or the life sciences
*
Expertise in omics, particularly NGS based technologies
*
Expertise in biostatistics including Frequentist statistics, Bayesian statistics and Design of Experiments
*
In-depth experience with drug discovery and AZ R&D disease area priorities and proven experience with impacting drug discovery projects across multiple disease areas.
*
In-depth experience with delivering statistical solutions to early drug discovery
*
In-depth experience of manipulating and analysing large high dimensionality unstructured datasets, drawing conclusions, defining recommended actions, and reporting results across stakeholders
*
Excellent written and verbal communication, business analysis, and consultancy skills
*
Experience in a complex global organization
*
A track record of people leadership
Desirable for the role
*
Comfortable working in high performance computing or cloud environment
*
Proven track record of publishing relevant results and tools in peer-reviewed journals, conferences, and other scientific proceedings.
*
Experience in novel methods development and application
*
Experience in influencing and controlling budgets
The successful candidate can operate effectively in a multi-disciplinary research environment. You enjoy teamwork, have a collaborative nature and will be an encouraging colleague to all.
Work policy
When we put people in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. This role is located in Gothenburg, Sweden and is not available for remote work or with travel support.
What's next?
If this sound like the position and place for you - apply today!
We look forward to receiving your application, but no later than November 10, 2025. The interview process will be ongoing, do not hesitate to apply early.
More information
For more information about the position please contact the hiring manager Natalie van Zuydam, natalie.vanzuydam@astrazeneca.com
Additional information
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
About AstraZeneca R&D: https://www.astrazeneca.com/r-d.html Ersättning
