Director Battery Hardware Platform & Verification
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
About us:
The R&D resources are centralized into Volvo Group Trucks Technology. Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, and product planning, as well as aftermarket product support.
Volvo Group Trucks Technology also delivers technologies to trucks, buses, construction equipment and power solutions for marine and industrial applications, having a global footprint with more than 9000 professionals with focus on delivering world-class engineered products and services, with sites in Brazil, France, India, Sweden, and the USA.
Electromobility, a growing part of Volvo Group Trucks Technology, is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of making this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. The function has a truly purpose-driven leadership and together we drive Electromobility transition based on cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art research within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. We make our customers, the planet and our future generations win.
This is how you can make a difference:
Your leadership expertise will play a pivotal role in driving the cultural shift essential for fostering innovation and transformation. With a passion for leading change and empowering leaders, coupled with a customer-centric mindset, you have a track record of transforming good teams into exceptional ones. We believe you have a can-do attitude and a results-oriented mindset, enabling you to tackle challenging assignments successfully. We have a feeling that you have a true passion about Electromobility as a technology domain and what it can do to transform the transportation industry. You will be part of the Battery HW Platform& Verification management team and report directly to VP Energy Storage Engineering.
To make this a success:
The function Energy Storage Engineering s accountable for the end-to-end process of developing, verifying, and delivering the battery pack HW platform and components in accordance with system requirements and project scope. It plays a crucial role in contributing to architecture, system design, and the technical roadmap, ensuring component quality and safety throughout, and serving as the primary interface with Group Trucks Purchasing and Group Trucks Operations to drive collaboration and efficiency in electromobility initiatives.
As Director of Battery HW Platform& Verification your responsibility will lay in overseeing project plans and development strategies of the Battery Pack HW platform. Also, you will oversee a team of managers responsible for developing test cases for the platform, conducting component verification, and managing product documentation and release within the entire department.
Your deep understanding of complete technical solutions, market experience, stakeholder management abilities in the automotive industry, and proficiency in processes and deliverables, coupled with your ability to take action, will enable you to successfully lead your team and elevate the Energy Storage Engineering function in Electromobility to the next level.
What to bring:
Extensive experience within Battery Pack, hardware, and platform design.
Extensive experience of requirements management.
Extensive experience of leading platform development and verification.
Solid experience in automotive development processes.
Solid experience and understanding of Energy Storage.
Former experience in a senior line managerial role preferably within automotive industry (leading leader level)
Demonstrated ability to balance a strategic, holistic end-to-end (E2E) view with operational considerations.
Engineering education, preferably a MSc.
Work location is in Gothenburg at the Group Trucks Technology HQ.
Last day for application using our career site is July 3rd, 2024
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact:
Johanna Judkins, Global People & Culture BP Lead Electromobility johanna.judkins@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
