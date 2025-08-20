Director - Global Process Safety Management
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Director, Global Process Safety Management (PSM) is responsible for championing and leading a culture of Process Safety Excellence and drive the Cytiva Global Process Safety Management Strategy and Program.
This position reports to the VP, EHS, Security, and Business Continuity and is part of the Global Supply Chain/EHS department and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Delivering a risk and performance-based Process Safety Management (PSM) system in compliance with OSHA PSM, SEVESO, UK-COMAH and Cytiva corporate requirements.
Leading and improving global Process Safety Management (PSM) performance through best practice sharing, hazard identification and control, management participation, ensure effective incident investigation and learning, and a knowledgeable and competent cadre of PSM leaders to ensure effective operational control.
Manage the Process Safety Management strategy implementation with our culture of continuous improvement to achieve sustained results. This involves active boots on the ground (at Gemba) involvement and coaching of local and regional PSM personnel and management systems.
Who you are:
15+ years of experience in Process Safety Management or similar approach with performance based EHS standards and systems at a global level.
Bachelor's degree, preferring major in chemical engineering, science, or other engineering discipline, advanced degree preferred
A global leader and facilitator that drives local understanding and ownership of compliance and safety operating practices to support global manufacturing operations manage PSM compliance and risks.
An experienced expert that can advise and support strategy, program implementation, assess global risks & hazards and provide management solutions that drive continual improvement and business goals.
An advisor to Sr. leadership and coach competent and comfortable with reporting risks and progress to the VP EHS, COO, Cytiva leadership team, and Danaher stakeholders while developing a culture of trust, cooperation, and ownership with local PSM stakeholders.
Oversee, lead & support PSM loss of control and incident investigations, ensure drive to root cause, effective countermeasure and controls, and sustained preventive actions are in place, and influence multi-million dollar budgets.
Travel, Motor Vehicle Record & Physical/Environment Requirements:
