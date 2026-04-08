Direct Material Buyer
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-08
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a key purchasing role in a global powertrain environment where cost, quality, and supplier performance have a direct impact on production. The assignment focuses on direct material within powertrain systems and accessories, with close collaboration across procurement teams in Europe and China and with stakeholders in R&D, strategy, manufacturing, logistics, supplier quality, and aftermarket.
This is a role for you if you enjoy working where business and technology meet. You will help secure production materials for engine plants, strengthen supplier relationships, and contribute to sourcing decisions in a complex international setup. It is a great opportunity to influence both strategy and execution in an area that is central to the client's long-term competitiveness.
Job DescriptionYou will drive and develop purchasing activities within base engine and related direct material categories.
You will identify, lead, and implement cost reduction initiatives.
You will act as the main point of contact for suppliers and build strong commercial relationships.
You will perform market benchmarks and supplier evaluations to support sourcing decisions.
You will lead strategic sourcing activities and commercial negotiations.
You will work closely with internal stakeholders and align sourcing decisions with business needs.
You will manage purchasing agreements and related ordering activities.
You will develop and optimize the supplier base to improve value, quality, and delivery performance.
RequirementsBusiness or Technical University degree, or equivalent experience.
2-5 years of experience from commercial and/or engineering work.
Experience in commercial negotiations and legal knowledge related to purchasing.
Strong business acumen combined with high integrity.
Ability to prioritize your work, manage parallel activities, and deliver on time.
Strong communication skills, both written and spoken, in English and Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7531445-1935601". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9843266