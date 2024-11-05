Digital Workplace Specialist
H2GS AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Digital Workplace Specialist
Join Stegra as a proactive Digital Workplace Specialist and drive the future of our digital workplace.In this dynamic, fast-paced environment, you will lead critical projects driving our digital transformation,where flexibility and teamwork are key.
In this role you will take charge of projects that drive the digital workplace forward. You will plan, prioritize, and create roadmaps to ensure our initiatives align with Stegra's overall goals while delivering value to the Digital Workplace function. The role requires a balance between strategic vision, while also being hands-on when necessary to push projects forward.
As a Digital Workplace Specialist, you will be at the heart of our digital transformation. Your responsibilities will include:
Vendor Management: Develop and maintain strong relationships with our technology vendors to ensure we have the best tools and services available.
Collaboration & Stakeholder Management: Work closely with internal teams and external partners to ensure project success.
Project Management: Lead and manage innovative projects that will shape the future of our digital workplace, from basic support tasks to implementing our next big thing.
Roadmap & Prioritization: Develop project roadmaps and prioritize initiatives to balance both short-term needs and long-term business objectives, ensuring maximum value creation within the digital workplace.
New Work Creation: Be a pioneer in identifying and developing new processes and technologies that will enhance our digital workplace.
What We're Looking For:
Proven experience in leading digital workplace- or IT projects with a track record of successful implementation.
Strong skills in project planning, prioritization, and roadmap development.
Excellent communication andstakeholder management abilities.
A proactive, solution-oriented mindset with a passion for innovation.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
A strategic, yet hands-on, approach with the ability to dive into operational tasks when necessary.
A team player with a "can-do" attitude who values collaboration over working alone.
Comfort with uncertainty and the ability to thrive in a less structured environment.
You are flexible and hands-on, willing to help out where needed to support the team and contribute to Stegra's overall success.
Why Join Us?
Innovative Environment: Be part of a company that's leading the way in digital transformation and green steel production.
Career Growth:Opportunities to grow and develop your skills in a supportive and forward-thinking environment, that encourages self-leadership.
Fun Team: Join a team that values collaboration, creativity, and having fun at work.
Flexible Working: Enjoy the flexibility of remote work options and a healthy work-life balance.
Exciting Projects: Work on cutting-edge projects that will challenge and inspire you.
Impactful Work: Make a positive impact on society and our planet by contributing to the decarbonization of the steel industry and beyond.
Be the First of the New:At Stegra, we're not just looking for an employee; we're looking for a trailblazer. If you're ready to be the first of the new and help us build the digital workplace of tomorrow, we want to hear from you!
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), https://stegra.com/career Arbetsplats
Stegra Jobbnummer
8993797