Digital Product Owner Senior

2023-07-03
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
At Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
Within DE41000 - Analytics&BI Delivery, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, we learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead.
This will be you - your new challenge
As a Digital Product Owner you will work closely with digital product managers, engineers, UX designers, data analysts and stakeholders, to continuously improve our products and the user experience. We are an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We have clear common ambitions, and we create the future together.
This is how you could make an impact
As the Digital Product Owner, you will take ownership of specific part of the digital product and as a champion of the product vision and your team, you will turn the roadmap into deliverables and secure the alignment with the overall strategy and product vision. You are a member of a stable team and are responsible for managing the team backlog prioritization and delivery.
You will lead the Data - VT New Trucks Sales Team(s) and report to the Sustovic Pernilla. These will be some selected responsibilities:
Support the team in creating product specifications in the form of user stories with acceptance criteria, to ensure the stable team have all required information to deliver the desired outcome.
Lead the product discovery process for assigned capabilities (including hypothesis generation, requirements gathering, design, and scoping) in collaboration with the digital product manager, UX designers, data analysts, and engineers.
Assist the digital product manager in ensuring that the product development backlog is properly organized, prioritized, and kept up-to-date
Contribute to the product vision, and champion this vision with stakeholders and the stable team
Ensure that proper analytics, tracking and data collection mechanisms are in place to understand user behaviors and/or product performance
Provide the necessary product support to the stable team as may be required to aid their delivery
Work with other parts of the organization as and when necessary to ensure the expected outcomes are achieved and measured.
Owns team development to secure the team long and short term plans for proper capacity and competence.
Continuously reviewing the live product to identify areas for improvement and any deviations from the expected experience.
Learning the market & customer needs through data and customer feedback.
Who are you?
We believe you want to take your career to the next level, working with amazing people around the world. To be successful in this position we believe you have a university degree or equivalent, and experience from leading functionally, preferably within IT management.
You need to have a deep understanding of the cost, risks and compliance requirements associated with the development and operations in order to assess the benefit and value.
Furthermore, we believe this role requires experience from working towards digital product orientation and agile ways of working as well as knowledge of information technology trends.
In addition to this, you are a passionate believer in lifelong learning. You should feel energized by working both independently and interdependently, have proven skills in cross-functional collaboration and thrive in managing, foster, and enable both the perform and the transform angles of the job.
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact us!
DE41000 - Analytics&BI Delivery
Sustovic Pernilla
PERNILLA.SUSTOVIC@VOLVO.COM
