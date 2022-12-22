Digital lead - Supply Chain
2022-12-22
Do you have the holistic mindset to lead a customer-driven strategy within a digital domain? Do you have a passion to lead with speed and secure that the digital solutions have the correct strategy framework focus? Do you want to enable our Supply Chain and Purchasing community to excel in meeting our customers' demands?
If you're not afraid to go outside your comfort zone and set the stage by taking on a new approach - perhaps you could be our next:
Digital lead - Supply Chain
SKF has put in place a new Strategic Framework and operating model with more responsibility and accountability to the regions and business areas. In the new setup, we will be able to lead the digital transformation and enable SKF to create more value and benefits for the customer and SKF, at a higher speed and lower cost.
Based on this we have decided to structure the organization into two Digital Process & Solution Teams:
• Business Operations - taking care of business operational value chain - Supply Chain incl. Purchasing, Sales & Marketing and Service & Aftermarket.
• Corporate Management - taking care of the central corporate functions - Finance, Sustainability Product & Quality, PX Compliance & Legal.
In light of the new Strategic Framework, we are now looking for candidates who are up for the challenge to take on these new roles as Digital Leaders in the above-mentioned domain. These are critical roles tasked with and responsible for maximizing customer value of all digital new releases and changes. As the Digital Lead, you will drive the culture of relentlessly questioning the essence and the value of any digital change to separate "wants" from "needs" and aim for consensus amongst stakeholders for the tangible benefit of the end-users and customers.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Leading the digital vision and roadmap You will own the vision and uphold a cohesive roadmap for the digital products within your domain. Setting the end-to-end output strategy and orchestrating the digital delivery across a broad range of initiatives and capabilities. You will co-create and secure the interlock of the product roadmaps with the hub & spoke strategic priorities.
Overseeing backlogs and prioritizing needs You will ensure the products have the right prioritised focus and that the roadmap across the domain delivers valid value output at the right time with the optimal cost. Thereby delivering on the needs for the regions & business areas to achieve the strategy framework priorities. You need to understand digital challenges, cost structures, and business opportunities with an entrepreneurial mindset. You will consider the implications for different departments and business areas working across organizations.
Stakeholder management Taking input from and giving input to all stakeholders, you need to effectively develop and communicate the vision and roadmap to all levels across the board, ensuring alignment, commitment, and focus. Anticipating customer needs and difficulties are key. Scaling up good initiatives from the regions and business areas, or closing solutions if not valuable enough
People Management Inspire and steer the teams in the right direction with business acumen, and balanced risk-taking to dare to make the right difference while securing continued digital skill expertise development, all to ensure customer value
Delegation, empowerment, ideation, and strategic thinking are all important, as is the ability to see the organisation's objectives as a whole.
We expect you to have/be
Digital leadership demonstrates how you embrace technology changes that enable different business processes and business possibilities. Demonstrated affinity and knowledge of business processes in the domain. You need to have a firm understanding of the technical requirements of our customers within Service & Aftermarket (up and downstream processes) as well as a sound knowledge of the IT landscape used today.
We expect you to have a relevant technical university degree as well as solid work experience in most of the areas mentioned under included responsibilities. We also assume that you have experience managing information technology deliveries (both agile and waterfall) in a mixed in-house and outsourced delivery. Therefore, you are experienced with Agile, ITIL service management concepts, supplier management, and can take on a full end-to-end perspective (from Dev to Ops) including budget responsibilities.
You will enjoy working here if you (are/have)
As the Digital lead, you must have an appreciation of the role that technologies play in your business and in the wider market. You also need to be excited about the opportunities that digital technologies represent and be able to come up with strategies that utilize them in a creative, efficient, and profitable way. More than anything, a digital leader is a good manager of people and is generally able to inspire and lead teams.
You also need to be able to demonstrate to stakeholders at all levels that their input is received, their opinions are respected, and your proposals are sound. Good communication is vital. You dare to challenge existing solutions and ways of working, and you can lead with vision and persistence.
Some additional information for you
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden. SKF HQ.
You will report to Digital Process & Solution - Business Operations.
Is this you?
If the answer is yes, please submit your application with your CV and cover in English letter, no later than the 1st of January 2023.
