Digital Buyer for future assignment
2022-12-22
We, Adecco are always looking for experienced Digital buyers for future contractor assignments. As a consultant and employee at Adecco, you gain competitive experience at the same time as you get the opportunity of continuous development within your area of expertise. In addition, you get the chance to continue to build your professional network of valuable contacts!
The assignment
As Digital Buyer you work closely with the Indirect Procurement department (IDP). It will be within your scope of responsibilities to ensure supply, deliver cost efficiency and additional value across indirect supply streams within IT. Within the role you will work with the entire procurement chain linked to IT, sourcing to contract.
Common daily tasks and area of responsibilities:
• Taking lead in review of and updating of IT and digital contracts affected when ownership structures change.
• Support, develop and implement contractual changes as a result of changes in affiliate ownership structure.
• Support cross-functional sourcing projects within the IT and Digital Services area including preparation, execution, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection and contract management.
• Create and maintain relations with suppliers, affiliates and internal stakeholders and ensure alignment
• Perform analysis, prioritization and identification of optimal negotiation tactics
Qualifications
• University-/BA degree, Master is a plus
• A minimum of 2 years of work experience within Purchasing
• You have extensive knowledge and experience in the IT/Digital area, preferably in an international environment with a broad IT / Digital competence.
• You have commercial experience and have worked with supplier and/or customer management, including negotiations
• You have experience and interest in contractual topics and you are used to drive fact-based negotiations/discussions related to both Software and IT services.
• You have relevant experience from sourcing, sales or service/supplier management including contracts, analysis and negotiations in the IT/Digital area
• You have a strong business acumen as well as an ability to shift between short term focus and long-term ambitions.
• You are a true team player, and you give and asks for support.
• You collaborate efficiently in a complex environment with stakeholders, including balancing of interests as well as the capacity to manage deliveries.
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About the recruitment process
Adecco are continuously sourcing for new colleagues with Buyer expertise and thereby our recruitment processes are ongoing processes where we 're matching your profile against the qualifications of each assignment.
We will contact you when we have a good fit between you and an assignment, and you are also welcome to apply for other specific job openings that are advertised on our website.
About Adecco
Adecco is one of the world 's largest recruitment and staffing agency and our most important asset is our qualified employees. At Adecco and in your assignment, you as a consultant will be appreciated for your skills that make a difference!
Your everyday life will be varied with access to many new industries, systems, and environments. Your experiences and skills will develop as well as your social and professional network. Adecco can offer you the opportunity of interesting assignments at attractive companies, and positions that may never enter the open labor market!
Our clients are of different sizes and operates in several different industries in Gothenburg, Kungsbacka and Borås and the surrounding areas. The scope of the assignment is mostly full-time or part-time, during office hours.
As a consultant, you are employed by Adecco Sweden. And it is not uncommon that your assignment leads to a permanent job offer from the client company you are working with.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at sima.bahho@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
