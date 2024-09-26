Digital Brand Business Developer to H&M Brand Development
2024-09-26
Job Description
As our Digital Brand Business Developer, you contribute to the strategy for H&M Brand Experience based on the brand direction and creative framework. You'll be responsible for forming and leading strategies and projects for how the brand direction comes to life in the digital experience.
Your responsibilities include:
Set project strategies and briefs
Set project planning including internal and external resource requirements, deliverables, schedule and budget
Lead the creative process with the Digital Brand Experience as well as guide and collaborate with cross-functional teams
Coach and lead the team to deliver on project goals and creative vision
Monitor industry trends and innovations in the area of digital brand experience
Qualifications
As a person, we believe you are always an ambassador for H&M and part of leading our company forward where everyone is seen as a leader, both for yourself and the work you do. You actively work to achieve great teamwork where our values are the basis for your work and a natural part of our way of working.
We also see that you have:
Several years' experience of leading projects within digital development, preferably within fashion and lifestyle
Experience of working with creative concepts and building holistic brand experiences.
A few years' experience of having a strategic role in large complex projects involving many stakeholders
Proven track record of driving and delivering a brand experience based on an overall brand strategy
Experience driving projects from ideation to evaluation.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with experience of working with cross-functional teams.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible and is based on-site in our Head Offices in Stockholm. If you have any questions, please contact TA Partner Leyla Jamei (leyla.jamei@hm.com
).
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English (no cover letter) latest the 7th of October.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Company Description
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition is to always offer fashion and quality at a great price in a sustainable way.
Do you want to join H&M on a journey to develop our brand for the future? At H&M, we believe that a strong brand is a prerequisite for a healthy business. H&M Brand Development is a global function with the mission to build brand value that grows the business. We set and drive a holistic brand- and creative strategy and build an inspiring brand experience across all touchpoints and every interaction with consumers around the world. We create and steer brand building marketing. We set the frame and orchestrate the global marketing budget and brand calendar. We support the business with frameworks and tools to empower the regions and business units to grow our customer base.
Inclusion & Diversity
