Who we are
We're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empowering societies. As a Telenor employee, you will be part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play an essential role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we're serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
We are looking for a Motivated and Self Driven person to join our Digital Channels & CVM Department. Telenor is rapidly heading towards the digital future, and we are looking for people with a natural proactive drive who wants to make a difference.
What you'll do
You will be part of the Digital Development Team with Product Owners and Digital Analysts. In the team, you will contribute to Digital Data strategy, Tech specifications for data collection, and Digital Product & Performance Analysis. You will also be responsible for optimizing current flows, defining testing and measurement requirements, prioritizing developing features and launching optimization tests.
You will collaborate closely with colleagues in areas such as BI Analytics, UX, Content, and Development - all working on our common agenda to significantly increase our share of digital sales, Increasing the customer's lifetime value and User engagement. You will be an expert in Digital Analytics & CRO best practices and opportunities. This position will require you to work as a Digital Analyst 70% of the time, and if you have experience working as a Conversion Rate Optimizer, that will be considered a plus as you might be asked to fill in CRO shoes 30% of the time.
Who are you
We are looking for a structured and analytical person with previous extensive hands-on experience across multiple areas of Digital Analytics & Web / App optimization. We believe that you have strong experience with Google or Adobe Analytics and Google Optimize, Adobe Target or similar and proven ability to develop clear and concise CRO analysis and plans, and a track record of delivering concrete business impact
Furthermore, you are:
* Experience using data visualization platforms such as Qlik, Tableau& etc.
* Familiarity with integrating data into BI and Analytics tools
* Skills and experience in HTML, SQL, XML and Javascript is not mandatory but will be preferred
* Data storyteller -experience building and sharing data insights
* Proven ability to operate effectively in an environment with multiple stakeholders and competing priorities
Personal attributes.
* You have strong analytical skills, and love being able to extract meaning and insights from data
* Strong interest in web psychology and user behaviors
* You are driven by challenges and always aiming for improvement.
* Ability to effectively communicate information about conversion optimization across the business
* You are a team player with good social skills.
* You are curious and keep up with the latest trends and insights in the CRO and digital area, seeking opportunities for improvement
* You act on own initiatives, make things happen and takes responsibility for the results.
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To secure that, we're committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you will be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you will get:
* A flexible way of work - have a lunch workout without having to rush back, be able to leave/pick up the kids from school, work from home when you need to? This is no problem if you make sure your team is happy and you perform and deliver your work.
* A generous health and benefit package with for example wellness grant, health insurance, "give me a break"-days, occupational pension and much more.
* Development programs to deepen your knowledge and broaden the competence.
Come join us now
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Elin Kudo, elin.kudo@telenor.se
. Don't send your CV by mail - these will not be evaluated.
