Diagnostic Engineer
2023-08-20
We are looking for a Diagnostic Engineer for our client within the automotive industry. You will be working on the client's site in agile teams.
Job Description:
• Develop diagnostic method information
• Create and maintain diagnostic specifications.
• Develop test and calibration operations on vehicle and component level.
• Support the development of new or changed functionality in various diagnostic tools
• Be a part of developing new data structure for future diagnostics content information.
• Implement test and calibration operations based on specifications.
• Analyze test result and manage corrections of issues.
• Review and approve all new and modified specifications.
• Perform unit test of the implemented method/operation and bugs
• Secure verification of the implemented method/operation.
• Ensure that the methods/operations fulfil good design practice
Experience Required:
• Minimum Bachelor's degree in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar
• Preferably 3 years of work experience within diagnostics
• Experience from the automotive industry
• Experience of Agile way of working-SAFe
• Used to working in an international environment
• A plus if you have experience in machine learning
Skills Required:
· CANoe/CANalyzer
• Skilled in Python, Java, DevOps, Azure
• Driven, helpful and have a "can-do attitude"
• Excellent communication and presentation skills
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Good at relationship building/networking
• A team player
