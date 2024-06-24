DevSecOps Engineer - Software Pipelines
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Are you a talented Senior DevSecOps Developer who have a strong background in software development, security, and operations? Welcome with your application!
Your role
As a Senior DevSecOps, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining features & security measures in the software development environment.
You will work closely with development and operations teams to ensure that security is integrated into all stages of the development process. The main tasks are:
* Propose how to design, implement and maintain features with high security measures for the software development environment
* Collaborate with development and operations teams to ensure security is integrated into all stages of the development process
* Analyze and propose how to develop and implement automated security testing and monitoring tools
* Identify and address security vulnerabilities and
* Provide guidance on how to perform security assessments and reviews of software and infrastructure
* Keep up-to-date with the latest security trends and emerging threats.
* Provide guidance and training to development and operations teams on security best practices
Your profile
We seek you, who are motivated, with a passion for security and a desire to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. Preferably you also have:
* Strong background in software development and security
* Experience with DevOps tools such as Git, Jenkins, and Docker, Ansibel, Kubernetics
* Experience with security tools such as vulnerability scanners and penetration testing tools
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills
* Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
