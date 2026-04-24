DevOps Engineer - Careium
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2026-04-24
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Careium is looking for a DevOps Engineer to help us shape and build a modern data and delivery platform from the ground up. If you have a strong drive to do things properly and take ownership of your work, then this is the job for you.
About Careium
Careium delivers solutions within personal safety and connected care. We have a global presence but work with a strong local feel, and right now we are in a phase where there is real work to be done - automation, data infrastructure, and smarter ways of building and shipping software are all on the table.
About the Role
You will be working closely with both development teams and the wider organization, making sure our pipelines run well, our systems stay stable, and our way of working keeps improving.
Day to day you will be working with things like:
Setting up and maintaining CI/CD pipelines that hold up in production.
Keeping an eye on system stability and performance and dealing with issues before they escalate.
Building and maintaining infrastructure automation.
Owning deployments, upgrades, and migrations end- to- end.
Helping evaluate and bring in tools that make a real difference to how we work.
Coaching developers in DevOps best-practices
A big part of this role involves building out the data infrastructure, including:
Designing and building a central data lake.
Setting up an event-driven system, Kafka or something similar, for real-time alarm data and user activity.
Getting data documentation, a data catalogue, and governance in place from scratch.
Moving existing integrations onto the new platform.
Who We Are Looking For
You should have solid hands-on experience from a DevOps or platform engineering role and a genuine interest in cloud and data infrastructure.
It helps if you have worked with tools like:
Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, GitHub Actions, or similar CI/CD tools.
Python, Bash, Ansible, Terraform, or equivalent.
Docker, Kubernetes, or equivalent.
AWS, or other cloud providers.
Just as important as the technical side, you communicate well, you are easy to work with, and you bring a calm, structured approach when things get complicated. You follow through on what you commit to, and you are not afraid to flag when something is not working.
Practical Information
Location: Malmö
Scope: Full-time
Work model: Hybrid, as agreed
Employment type: 6-month assignment through A-hub.
The recruitment process is managed by A-hub. Questions about the role are answered by the recruiter responsible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7637088-1966778". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://jobb.a-hub.se
Skeppsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
211 11 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
A-hub Jobbnummer
9875676