Development Engineer, Mechanical Design
Gapwaves AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gapwaves AB i Göteborg
Are you interested in mechanical design and excited to work with customer driven development. Apply for this position and engage in both research and development in a start-up enviroment.
As we continue to grow and attract new customers we are now hiring several new co-workers. One area where we want to grow within is mechanical design and we are therefore hiring mechanical engineers within product development. We welcome newly graduate as well as senior profiles to apply.
Job Description:
As part of the mechanical team, you will have a key role in Gapwaves mission of leveraging innovative technologies to deliver advanced antenna solutions at mm-wave frequencies.
As an mechanical engineer you will be part of a development team of 5-8 persons who have the full responsibility for one or several customer and research projects. The responsibility starts from specification of product to design, verification and delivery to customer. As an mechanical designer the main task in the team is to do the mechanical design of our antennas together with the other designers and depending on experience your technical expertise and drive will be a key asset in the technical interaction with customer, mentoring of younger engineers, manufacturing & quality assurance. Additionally, you will be given the opportunity to engage in our research activities and academic collaborations.
Gapwaves' customers, that you will work closely towards, include some of the world's most innovative and successful tech and automotive companies, spread around the globe.
At Gapwaves you will experience an open atmosphere where we encourage our employees to trust in each other, put the team first and take initiatives.
Responsibilities:
Mechanical design & verification of antennas and other parts
Establishing of mechanical drawings
System design of new mechanical concepts
Quality assurance of products
Technical interface towards suppliers/manufacturers & customers
Required Qualifications:
PhD degree or M.Sc. degree in mechanical engineering or similar.
Experience from mechanical CAD work
Proficiency in English and basic computer programmin
Exceptional interest and drive in leading development and technical excellence.
Meriting Qualifications:
Experience with components and antennas in waveguide technology, ideally Gapwaveguide
Hands on experience with mmWave antennas, components and equipment
Familiarity with radar and telecommunication applications
Experience from manufacturing process like injection moulding, metallisation, die-casting, stamping, etching .
Experience from automotive industry
Skills:
As an engineer and employee of Gapwaves you should be strong in driving your own tasks forward, even in uncertain situations, and you should be comfortable with taking decision. You shall be prestigeless team a player that generates energy, motivates your peers and easily take help from co-workers. As we are a young growing company it is also to be expected that you are good in handling a dynamic environment.
We continuously recruit so we encourage you to send in your application as soon as possible.
About Gapwaves:
Gapwaves originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology we help pioneers in telecom, automotive and satcom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31
E-post: laban.cramer@gapwaves.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gapwaves AB
(org.nr 556840-2829)
Nellickevägen 22 (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Laban Cramer laban.cramer@gapwaves.com +46 736 50 74 96 Jobbnummer
7232945